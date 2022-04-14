ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UHD Assistant Professor Named Fulbright Alternate

Cover picture for the articleThe Fulbright Scholar Program might be described as the Oscars of scholarly research and teaching awards: It’s an honor to be one of the finalists. Natacha Poggio’s U.S. Fulbright application was compelling enough to earn a spot in Ecuador as a Fulbright Alternate Candidate. “It’s a great...

