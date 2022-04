Devin Haney is concerned about the mental welfare of on-and-off rival Teofimo Lopez. Haney, the Las Vegas-based WBC lightweight titleholder, responded to recent remarks made by Lopez in which the Brooklyn native claimed that his loss to George Kambosos in their lightweight title unification bout (WBO, WBA, IBF) last November was a result of a “scheme” concocted by the platform DAZN, which streamed the bout. In Lopez's view, DAZN preferred that Kambosos won so that it could line up a title unification with Haney, who holds the WBC lightweight title and who has been featured on the app in multiple main events.

