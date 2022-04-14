ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

Falling billboard crushes SUV in Alabama with man inside vehicle

By Elizabeth White, Kevin Roble
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ud4V9_0f9BSKUN00

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – An extremely close call for an Opelika man who says his SUV was crushed by a fallen billboard on US 280 near interstate 85 in Opelika, while he was sitting inside of it.

The driver tells News 3 he was sitting in the vehicle early Thursday morning when the billboard toppled over, crushing the vehicle. The owner says he was able to climb out of a window, and suffered minor injuries in the incident. The owner of the vehicle believes a gust of wind toppled the sign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uPVpd_0f9BSKUN00

The Lee County EMA confirms the scene is still being processed in front of the Circle K along Columbus Parkway. They are trying to see if strong winds toppled the massive sign.

Opelika police say the scene has been barricaded off. We will update you with any further information.

Comments / 3

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Alabama man walks into county jail confesses to murder, then tries to escape

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A man walked into the Russell County Jail Thursday afternoon and told deputies he wanted to confess to a murder. Anthony Jackson, 33, is now in that jail facing capital murder charges in the 2019 drive-by-shooting death of 27-year-old Beionca Bolden, authorities told News 3. Bolden was killed in June […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Opelika, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
State
Alabama State
City
Opelika, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Billboard#Circle K#Ema#Accident#Wrbl#News 3
Magnolia State Live

‘It’s the worst I’ve seen it in 17 years,’ Maintenance supervisor says inmates are destroying Mississippi jail

Inmates have been tearing down the light fixtures, breaking windows, jamming locks, clogging toilets and destroying television sets inside of the Adams County Jail, maintenance supervisor Johnny Williams told the Adams County Board of Supervisors on Monday. “It’s the worst I’ve seen it in 17 years,” Williams said, adding money...
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

Missing Florida mom Cassie Carli found dead in Alabama

NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. – Cassie Carli, a Florida mother who disappeared one week ago after meeting the father of their 4-year-old daughter, was found dead in a shallow grave in Alabama on Saturday evening, Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said Sunday. Her ex-boyfriend, Marcus Spanevelo, was arrested Saturday...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
Kait 8

Funeral home sued after man hoping to be “raptured” is cremated

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro attorney has filed a lawsuit against a Little Rock funeral home after his clients said the funeral home cremated their loved one against their wishes, preventing the deceased from being “raptured following the second coming.”. According to the suit, Harold D. Lee, of...
JONESBORO, AR
CBS News

Georgia residents urged to keep an eye out for large invasive lizards that "eat almost anything"

Georgia's wildlife agency is once again asking residents to report sightings of an invasive lizard that can pose a threat to native species. The state Department of Natural Resources is trying to locate and remove South American tegus from Georgia before the lizards can thrive in greater numbers. So far, the state's only known wild population has been found in Toombs and Tattnall counties in southeast Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

37K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy