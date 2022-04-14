ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senator Oberacker reacts to the NYS Gas Tax Suspension

By Shelby Pay
cnyhomepage.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUtica, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Gas prices have been weighing on the minds of many over the past month due to rising costs, but a section of the New York State budget is working to address the issue. The gas tax suspension would provide...

www.cnyhomepage.com

Related
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Gas Tax Suspension Bill Headed To Gov. Hogan’s Desk

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A measure to suspend Maryland’s gas tax for 30 days is headed to Gov. Larry Hogan for his signature. State lawmakers gave the bill final approval on Friday, and the Republican governor is planning to sign the legislation later in the day. [Stream the governor’s signing ceremony on CBS News Baltimore at 2 p.m.] The measure comes as governors and state lawmakers around the nation have been calling to suspend gas taxes, because of skyrocketing prices that could go up even higher after the country cut off Russian oil imports. The bill would suspend Maryland’s gas tax of 36 cents a gallon for 30 days. A driver of a vehicle with a 12-gallon tank could save about $4.32 a fill-up. The measure takes effect as soon as Hogan signs it, though it’s unclear exactly when the price drop would be seen at most gas stations. The average price of gas in Maryland was about $4.16 on Friday. The state estimates it would lose about $94 million in revenue under the 30-day suspension.  
MARYLAND STATE
KUTV

Gas tax suspension under consideration in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — After weeks of debate, it seems like one policy trying to decrease gas prices for New Yorkers might soon become a reality. A bipartisan group of lawmakers called for New York state to suspend its gas tax after prices at the pump went above $4 and beyond.
TRAFFIC
WRGB

Gas tax suspension now in state budget negotiations

New York State (WRGB) — After weeks of debate- it seems like one policy trying to decrease gas prices for New Yorkers, might soon become a reality. A bipartisan group of lawmakers called for New York state to suspend its gas tax after prices at the pump went above four dollars and beyond.
TRAFFIC
KOMO News

Schumer announces $22 million in funding for New York state community projects

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (WRGB) – Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was in Albany Monday touting $22 million in funding for various projects in New York state. Schumer joined local leaders at the Blake Annex, which is a shared workspace for non-profits. Schumer says he has secured federal funds for overall expansion classroom space there.
U.S. POLITICS
96.1 The Breeze

New Yorkers Relocate to This State the Most

There are quite a few reasons why a New Yorker might consider leaving the Empire State, but have you ever wondered where those turncoats are moving to?. Newly released data from the US Census Bureau paints an interesting picture of how people have migrated across the country over the last few years. New York State, which lost a seat in Congress due to the slowed population growth, has seen soem siginficant changes in resident counts lately.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SFGate

Maryland governor signs gas tax suspension bill into effect

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan immediately put a 30-day suspension of the state's gas tax into effect Friday in response to skyrocketing prices. Hogan, a Republican, described it as a bipartisan effort to provide some relief to Marylanders because of skyrocketing gas prices that could go up even higher after the country cut off Russian oil imports in response to the war in Ukraine.
MARYLAND STATE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
CBS 46

Gov. Kemp signs gas tax suspension bill

Atlanta police are looking for the man that shot and killed a 31-year-old woman after what they say was a dispute over a bowling ball. A strong storm system will bring rain and thunderstorms on Friday. Some of the storms could be strong to severe throughout north Georgia.
ATLANTA, GA
Bakersfield Now

California Republicans push for suspension on state gas tax

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Wednesday, Newsom unveiled his $11 billion gas tax rebate proposal. $9 billion of the tax refund will come in the form of up to two $400 debit cards for registered vehicle owners. Another $2 billion will go to making public transit free for three months. But gas cards won't make it to drivers until July.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: House lawmakers pass gas tax suspension

Your March 23 Eyewitness News & Early Warning Weather. VIDEO: Les' Dairy Bar in Meriden opens for the season. Drivers tell Eyewitness News they are ready for relief at the pump. Updated: 5 hours ago. Two priests talked about their recent trip to Ukraine. Updated: 5 hours ago. Hands On...
MERIDEN, CT
Queens Post

Businesses Destroyed in Flushing Blaze Last Week Can Tap Into Newly-Established Emergency Loan Fund

Two non-profits with a large presence in Flushing have come together to support more than 30 businesses that were destroyed by a large fire on Main Street last week. Asian Americans for Equality (AAFE) and the Renaissance Economic Development Corp. (REDC), two Manhattan-based organizations with offices in Flushing, have established a $1 million loan fund to help business owners recover from the blaze that tore through a mall last Thursday.
SMALL BUSINESS
POLITICO

A joint fundraising committee run by Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz paid John Eastman's law firm at least $25,000 within the last seven months.

Eastman is a central figure in the 2020 election subversion saga. What happened: Put America First, a joint fundraising committee run by Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), paid at least $25,000 for legal services since September to the Constitutional Counsel Group. That's the law firm of John Eastman, a onetime legal adviser to former President Donald Trump.
U.S. POLITICS
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Overweight Truck Permit Legislation

(Griswold) Griswold Republican Iowa House District #21 Representative Tom Moore says a bill establishes a fee of $500 for a new 90,000-pound all-systems permit. Moore says the all systems permit has been in effect for a couple of years and was established as a voluntary program. “This bill requires all...
IOWA STATE

