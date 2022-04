SUGARCREEK – Sunday at 7 a.m. in the heart of Ohio’s Amish Country, men are still tending to the fires that helped power the steam engine, one of the most important technologies of the industrial revolution. In the scenic outskirts of Sugarcreek, beyond the World’s Largest Cuckoo Clock, the Belden Brick yards, and Amish Country Donuts and Café, still exists one man’s undying devotion to the preservation of ferroequinology — the study of trains.

SUGARCREEK, OH ・ 26 MINUTES AGO