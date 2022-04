The “Your Children’s Future” slate has announced its support for a zero percent change to the school tax levy in the West New York School District. The three candidates, Jonathan Castaneda, Ana Sanchez, and Douglas Velasquez, running under the vision and slogan of “Your Children’s Future”, all voted in favor of this budget at the public hearing of the Board of Education on March 29.

WEST NEW YORK, NJ ・ 16 DAYS AGO