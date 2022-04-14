ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

3 401(k) Mistakes You Don’t Even Realize You’re Making

crossroadstoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiligently saving in your 401(k) is one of the best things you can do for retirement. But if you’re just tossing money in there without understanding the benefits and drawbacks of your account, you might be missing out on opportunities to grow your savings even faster. Take some time to review...

www.crossroadstoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Sorry to Say, You Probably Shouldn't Claim Social Security at 62

You can start receiving your benefits as early as 62, but the checks will be smaller. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security Benefits#Retirement Income#Retirement Savings#Mutual Fund#Un
Motley Fool

3 Reasons Not to Delay Social Security

Delaying Social Security could leave you with a much higher monthly benefit for life. Despite that perk, waiting to file doesn't always make sense. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
Motley Fool

Elon Musk Has Billions, but Still Took Out Mortgages. Here's Why

Mortgages don't just make sense for people who can't afford to buy a home in cash. Elon Musk has made billions of dollars and could easily afford to pay cash for a home. He still took out $61 million in mortgages in 2018, likely to maintain liquidity and use that money for other investments.
REAL ESTATE
MarketWatch

‘We are not sure how prepared we are for retirement’ – we are 60 and 61, and don’t know how much longer we can work, have $360,000 in retirement savings and a pension

I am a 61-year-old teacher in Missouri who plans to work 3-4 more years before retiring. Depending on what option my husband and I choose from the Public School Retirement System, we should get between $5,200 – $6,000 per month for the rest of our lives. My husband is 60 years old and has $250,000 in a combination of a Roth IRA, traditional IRA, and a pension while I have $80,000 in IRAs (I worked in the private sector prior to teaching), $30,000 in two 403(b) accounts, $18,000 in an investment account, and $65,000 in cash. My husband will get Social Security of up to $1,800 a month if he waits until 70 to take it. I will get about $1,200 a month based on my private sector work and accounting for the Windfall Provisions Act which reduces Social Security for teachers who get a public pension.
MISSOURI STATE
Motley Fool

3 Social Security Moves to Make Before Age 62

The right strategy can help your benefits go further in retirement. Certain decisions can affect how much you receive each month. Even if you're not ready to retire yet, it's wise to have a Social Security plan in place. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy