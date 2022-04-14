ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granger, IN

Celebrating National Gardening Day with gardening tips from Ginger Valley Garden Center

By Morgan Clark
abc57.com
 2 days ago

GRANGER, Ind., --Can you be-leaf it! April 14 is National Gardening Day. The day celebrates gardening and encourages gardeners to share their sage advice to beginners. Michiana native, Greg Leyes at Ginger Valley, has gardened for more than 50 years. He recalled early memories of gardening with his grandparents who traveled...

abc57.com

Comments / 0

Related
Family Handyman

Top 10 Best Flowers for Growing in Pots

Even if you have a small garden, deck or patio, you can still grow beautiful flowers! We found the best flowers for pots. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
GARDENING
The Guardian

Time the planting right and you’ll have blooming gladioli all summer long

Glads like the good life, so plant in a sunny spot, top-dress, stake the flower spikes, then enjoy their velvety hues. Last year, I went a little mad for gladioli and filled my allotment with them. I would wander back through the park from a day’s digging with armloads of the blooms to take home. It felt so decadent to have such huge flowers to fill the house with.
GARDENING
Family Handyman

9 Perennials You Should Divide in Spring

Want free perennials? Divide perennials in spring so you'll have more to transplant in your garden and share with family and friends. Springtime is prime time to divide perennials, especially those that bloom in summer and fall. Dividing in spring gives the young perennial divisions several weeks to establish before the weather heats up.
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Granger, IN
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardening Tips#Vegetable Garden#Gardeners#Vegetables#Mother S Day
Tree Hugger

15 Bee-Friendly Native Flowers for Your Garden

Looking to support the bees by planting their favorite flowers in your garden this season?. When you imagine bees feeding, mid-summer blooms like sunflowers or bee balm may come to mind. But don't overlook the early and late bloomers that can feed hungry bees when they first emerge in spring or are furiously trying to fill their larders before winter—when their survival is most at stake.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
Country
Germany
veranda.com

14 Best New Gardening Books to Buy This Spring

Whether you’re an avid “armchair” gardener or can’t wait to pull on your gardening gloves each spring, leafing through the latest gardening books is one of the delights of the season. Gardens always have been a healthy escape that lift the soul and spirits. But in the past several years, interest in all things green has skyrocketed as more people have discovered the satisfaction of gardening. Whether it’s popping a perfect cherry tomato into your mouth straight off the vine or snipping a few fresh flowers for your nightstand, plants bring us joy. In fact, research has shown that even gazing at photos of nature can reduce stress!
GARDENING
Calhoun County Journal

Straw Bale Gardening Class at Anniston’s Longleaf Botanical Gardens

It is time for third Thursday at Longleaf Botanical Gardens. This month the topic is Straw Bale Gardening. This event will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 11:00am. Join them for April’s Third Thursday program, Straw Bale Gardening, with Regional Extension Agent Eric Schavey! Straw bale gardening is a great way to grow herbs and vegetables, and can also be used to grow ornamental plants. It’s economical, easier on your back, and is great for people with mobility issues. Straw bales can make a great growing medium, and are basically raised beds that are much easier to build and manage. Straw bale gardening is a great alternative to container planting since you can just place the bales in an easily accessible location that gets six hours of sun per day in and then water them with a garden hose. Did I mention that you can place the bales on concrete or gravel? Yes! Anywhere!
ANNISTON, AL
94.3 Lite FM

Hudson Valley Gardening with Compost Made Easy

I will admit that I am a bit of a novice when it comes to composting. I understand why people do it and I am familiar with the idea of how to do it, but I myself have never taken on starting a compost pile in my yard. I understand it is good for gardens and the environment so I feel like I should consider it.
HUDSON, NY
thespruce.com

11 Essential Tips Beginner Gardeners Should Know

Gardening is more popular than ever, and there's no shortage of websites, magazines, podcasts, online classes, and TV shows to tell you how to do it. But there are some basic things every new gardener should know before they head to the garden shop. We've gathered a few tips to get you started, along with some things to consider before you commit to your new gardening practice.
GARDENING
WSYX ABC6

Good Day Gardening: Tips to get your lawn ready for spring

HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — Spring is here and Darby Creek Nursery is gearing up for a busy spring season. ABC 6/FOX28 Meteorologist Andrew Buck Michael talked with Jeff Turnbull, owner of Darby Creek Nursery in Hilliard, Ohio this weekend as the nursery begins stocking up on its inventory and expects it will be bigger than ever.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Home & Garden Show: Home improvement tips and trends

The nation’s longest-running home and garden show is back and ready to inspire guests to refresh their home and outdoor living areas. Brian is at State Fair Park Expo Center highlighting the latest tips and trends in home improvements, landscaping and gardening. About Home & Garden Show (website) Sweep...
HOME & GARDEN
Bring Me The News

List of 2022 spring plant sales in the Twin Cities

After the seemingly never-ending winter, we're finally approaching spring planting season – and there's no shortage of major plant sales in the Twin Cities where green-fingered residents can stock up. Here's a look at some of the plant sales happening in the Twin Cities this spring. (This list will...
ANOKA COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy