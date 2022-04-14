ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyersville, IA

$80 million Field of Dreams Movie Site expansion unveiled

By KCRG Staff
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Field of Dreams Movie Site will soon feature more baseball fields, team dormitories, a hotel and an outdoor concert amphitheater.

The new owners of the Field of Dreams Movie Site, Go the Distance Baseball, LLC, are unveiling their master plan to expand the site after buying it in September last year.

The $80 million expansion will add nearly 100 acres to the original 190-acre site. That additional land will provide space for nine new baseball fields, dormitories for youth teams, and a hotel to be completed in phases by the end of 2023.

Other additions include a 100,000 square foot field house, an outdoor concert amphitheater, an RV park, jogging trails and a large park inclusive for children and adults with disabilities. These additions will be completed in phases through 2025.

In a news release, Go the Distance Baseball said the plan will create a youth baseball and softball oasis while maintaining the property as a working farm.

“I am grateful for all that the game of baseball gave me throughout my career, and now I am proud and excited to lead a team that is building opportunities for players, fans, and families to enjoy our national pastime and for teams to train and compete,” said Frank Thomas, CEO of Go the Distance Baseball and a first-ballot member of the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Go the Distance Baseball also said the development will create about 170 new full time equivalent jobs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JGsHv_0f9BQbN200
The new owners of the Field of Dreams Movie Site, Go the Distance Baseball, LLC, are unveiling their master plan to expand the site after buying it in September last year. (Go the Distance Baseball)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tIqJo_0f9BQbN200
The new owners of the Field of Dreams Movie Site, Go the Distance Baseball, LLC, are unveiling their master plan to expand the site after buying it in September last year. (Go the Distance Baseball)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V7Sk7_0f9BQbN200
The new owners of the Field of Dreams Movie Site, Go the Distance Baseball, LLC, are unveiling their master plan to expand the site after buying it in September last year. (Go the Distance Baseball)

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

International Guests Resort to Begging for Tickets & Park Pass Reservations in Magic Kingdom Parking Lot

International guests have resorted to begging for tickets and park pass reservations outside the Magic Kingdom after being turned away. One couple, who wishes to remain anonymous, reported having traveled to Orlando from Switzerland. Upon arrival at the Transportation & Ticket Center, they attempted to purchase theme park tickets and were turned away.
ORLANDO, FL
The Times-Reporter

No. 12 staying alive in Sugarcreek facility Age Of Steam Roundhouse Museum caring for history

SUGARCREEK – Sunday at 7 a.m. in the heart of Ohio’s Amish Country, men are still tending to the fires that helped power the steam engine, one of the most important technologies of the industrial revolution. In the scenic outskirts of Sugarcreek, beyond the World’s Largest Cuckoo Clock, the Belden Brick yards, and Amish Country Donuts and Café, still exists one man’s undying devotion to the preservation of ferroequinology — the study of trains.
SUGARCREEK, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Entertainment
Dyersville, IA
Entertainment
City
Dyersville, IA
WQAD

Riverside Park field dedicated in honor of Derek Lindauer

MOLINE, Ill. — Hundreds of people gathered Thursday night to officially kick off the Moline Little League season. It was also the dedication ceremony of the field honoring long-time Moline High School baseball coach Derek Lindauer. If the sign near the Moline Little League fields could talk, it would...
MOLINE, IL
KCRG.com

Last-ever season for Iowa Greyhound Park begins

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday was the first day of the last season for Iowa Greyhound Park in Dubuque. . Several people at the park opening day felt they were losing more than a place to win or lose bets. Beanie Baumover’s social life revolves around the park. “I’ve...
DUBUQUE, IA
CNN

CNN

989K+
Followers
144K+
Post
777M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy