LENOIR COUNTY (WITN) - Students had a chance to learn about different professions in their community today. Careers on Wheels was held at the Lenoir County Fairgrounds. Kids had a chance to talk to members of a variety of professions – including firefighters, police officers, and heavy equipment operators. The purpose of the event, as organizers tell us, is to help children think about the possibilities for their future.

LENOIR COUNTY, NC ・ 24 DAYS AGO