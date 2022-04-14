Flood Warning issued for Dodge, Telfair, Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 08:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 AM CDT for southwestern Alabama. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 200 PM CDT for south central Alabama. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 AM CDT for southwestern Alabama. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 200 PM CDT for south central Alabama. Target Area: Clarke; Conecuh; Monroe; Wilcox The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Monroe County in south central Alabama East central Clarke County in southwestern Alabama Southeastern Wilcox County in south central Alabama North central Conecuh County in south central Alabama * Until 915 AM CDT. * At 808 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of Whatley, or 11 miles east of Jackson, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Peterman, Beatrice, Vredenburgh and Pine Apple. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

