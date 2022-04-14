Major mountain passes receive more late season snow, expect dicey morning travel
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash.– Yet another round of late season mountain snow returns to the region today!
5 inches of new snow, by 7am Thursday morning, now pushes Snoqualmie Pass up to the tied spot of 7th snowiest winters in 2 decades.
Travel could become difficult later today and overnight over regional mountain passes.
Snow chances diminish through the evening hours.
Snoqualmie Pass I 90
Elevation: 3022ft
White Pass US 12
Elevation: 4500ft
Stevens Pass US 2
Elevation: 4061ft
I-84 at Meacham
Elevation: 3584 ft
