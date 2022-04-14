ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snoqualmie Pass, WA

Major mountain passes receive more late season snow, expect dicey morning travel

By Briana Bermensolo
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 2 days ago

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash.– Yet another round of late season mountain snow returns to the region today!

5 inches of new snow, by 7am Thursday morning, now pushes Snoqualmie Pass up to the tied spot of 7th snowiest winters in 2 decades.

Travel could become difficult later today and overnight over regional mountain passes.

Snow chances diminish through the evening hours.

Snoqualmie Pass I 90

Elevation: 3022ft

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fSsxM_0f9BPtyf00

White Pass US 12

Elevation: 4500ft

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IWAht_0f9BPtyf00

Stevens Pass US 2

Elevation: 4061ft

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CTmgr_0f9BPtyf00

I-84 at Meacham

Elevation: 3584 ft

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eLzIn_0f9BPtyf00

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Snoqualmie Pass, WA
AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain#White Pass#Stevens Pass#Snoqualmie
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
WYTV.com

Wintery Mix tapers off by late morning with a calm, warmer Sunday ahead

Scattered showers will be ongoing Saturday evening and mix with snow. As temps fall toward the lower 30s we will see most precipitation changing over to mainly snow. A light coating of snow isn’t out of the question on colder surfaces like grassy areas, patios, cars, and rooftops. However most of what falls will melt and travel issues are not a concern. Lows will be around the freezing mark by daybreak Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Northwest forecast to see more snow, rainy weather

The major winter storm that brought almost 4 feet of snow and blizzard conditions to the northern Rockies and northern Plains is going to wind down Thursday, but there is more snow and rain moving into the Northwest over the next few days. Temperatures will still be well below normal...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Environment
natureworldnews.com

Cold Weather With Strong Winds And Snow Will Sweep Across Northern US

A dose of winter weather and high winds is forecast to travel from the northern Rockies to the Upper Midwest, putting residents in the north-central United States in for another nasty week. Early in the week, the storm is forecast to hit the West Coast first, bringing rain and mountain...
ENVIRONMENT
KIRO 7 Seattle

More April snow falling around Puget Sound

Cold again early tomorrow with rain and snow showers, no significant accumulation expected. Milder temperatures with rising snow levels toward the end of the week. Looking drier for Easter before more rain and mountain snow next week. There are still some pockets of wet snow and light rain Tuesday evening,...
SEATTLE, WA
Bring Me The News

Weather with Sven: Snow today and Sunday; real spring soon?

A beautiful early March week ahead! Yes, I know it's mid-April. Temperatures will be 10 to 20 degrees below normal through the middle of next week but then a big shift to warmer weather. But that won't happen before we get through snow showers today and again Sunday. Full details in the video, with the some key points below.
ENVIRONMENT
FOX40

Late season storm brings snow to Sierra

SODA SPRINGS, Calif. (KTXL) — On the last day of winter, Mother Nature tried to go out with a bang. Although the cloudy Sacramento Valley didn’t get any notable rain Saturday, there were light sprinkles in the foothills and a quick-moving storm brought a few inches of snow to the Sierra. While the storm brought […]
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Snow showers wrap up overnight

As we've seen through the day on Wednesday, snow showers had a hard time sticking due to an overall warm scenario and ground. As temps slowly slide tonight, we may be able to see a bit more snow stick to the ground. Grassy and elevated surfaces have the best chance. Amounts will generally be only a dusting and I don't expect it to be widespread coverage across the area. Best opportunity to pick up a dusting will be north of the border and closest to the Mississippi River Valley.
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

Colorado Woman Dies at Grand Canyon National Park After Falling Into Colorado River Rapids

A multi-day adventure in the Grand Canyon turned into a horrific accident when a Colorado native on the boat fell into the rapids and died. Last Thursday, in the late morning, Mary Kelley, 68, was visiting the Grand Canyon National Park on a multi-day boating trip. On day nine of the excursion, Kelley and the group traveled down the Colorado River near Hance Rapid when she fell into the water.
COLORADO STATE
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy