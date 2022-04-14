Major mountain passes receive more late season snow, expect dicey morning travel

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash.– Yet another round of late season mountain snow returns to the region today!

5 inches of new snow, by 7am Thursday morning, now pushes Snoqualmie Pass up to the tied spot of 7th snowiest winters in 2 decades.

Travel could become difficult later today and overnight over regional mountain passes.

Snow chances diminish through the evening hours.

Snoqualmie Pass I 90

Elevation: 3022ft

White Pass US 12

Elevation: 4500ft

Stevens Pass US 2

Elevation: 4061ft

I-84 at Meacham

Elevation: 3584 ft

