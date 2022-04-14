ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ross Sykes in contention for Accrington comeback against Burton

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
Accrington will welcome defender Ross Sykes back for the visit of Burton in League One.

Sykes has completed a two-match ban after seeing red in the 4-4 draw with Cheltenham at the start of the month.

Joe Pritchard, Liam Coyle and Korede Adedoyin will all be pushing for a start after impressing off the bench in last week’s 2-1 win at Fleetwood which ended a run of five without a win.

Harry Pell remains a doubt after a foot injury.

Burton have no new injury concerns ahead of the trip.

Conor Shaughnessy will again be missing as he serves the final game of a three-match ban.

Jonny Smith is out for the rest of the season with a shoulder injury.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side are without a goal in their last four games, but at least showed encouraging signs in holding top-four sides Wigan and Plymouth to goalless draws in their last two outings.

