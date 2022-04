(Greenfield) Adair County Health Foundation plans to resume its Car Seat Program this spring following a pause during the pandemic. “We are very happy to be able to bring this program back, as we believe there is still a need for this service in our community,” said Gail Steward, chair of the Adair County Health Foundation. “High-quality car seats help keep kids safe, and that’s something we support.”

ADAIR COUNTY, IA ・ 43 MINUTES AGO