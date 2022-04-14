ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Scientists explain why you should always leave your shoes outside

By Joshua Hawkins
BGR.com
BGR.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GTYey_0f9BMfTQ00

Some scientists say you shouldn’t wear your shoes inside your home. Why? Because the germs on shoes can easily spread to your floors, and then contaminate your house as a result.

The scientists shared their opinions as part of CNN’s The Conversation. They say that science points towards removing your shoes and leaving them outside as the safest way to keep your house contaminate free.

Scientists say germs on shoes can spread inside your house, so take your shoes off before going inside

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nGjJk_0f9BMfTQ00
Image source: Johnny Footwear

We’ve all probably visited a friend or family’s home and been asked to kick out shoes off at the door. While some people do this simply to avoid tracking in mud or dirt, or even for cultural reasons, scientists recommend that everyone take note and start doing it too.

That’s because the germs of shoes can easily spread from whatever you walked on outside to your floors inside. Then, when you walk on those floors barefoot, you’re picking up any of those germs and allowing them access to your skin. If you have pets, you’re making it easier for those germs to congregate on their paws. Those germs can then transfer to your clothes, furniture, and more.

Scientists estimate that people spend up to 90 percent of their time inside their homes. As such, deciding whether or not to allow shoes in the house is a big deal. If you do allow it, the germs on shoes can easily cause issues down the line. Sure, the bacteria might not be getting into your home at insane levels each time you enter your house. But the concentration does steadily grow as you come in and out.

Building up

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uVEQv_0f9BMfTQ00

One of the main reasons the scientists recommend being aware of the germs on shoes is because of the kind of pathogens you can easily bring into your home. Cancer-causing toxins like asphalt residue can make the trek inside. Additionally, you can also bring in hard-to-fight bacteria picked up from hospitals and other patient care facilities.

By leaving your shoes outside, you’re reducing the effectiveness that germs on shoes have of spreading within your home. If you do need to wear shoes inside for support, you can always purchase a new pair of shoes that you only wear inside. That will help reduce the number of contaminants you’re bringing in exponentially.

Ultimately, your home’s cleanliness and overall germ levels are completely in your hands. This is just one thing you can do to help make it better.

Comments / 3

Related
shefinds

The One Food Dermatologists Say You Should Stop Eating—It Accelerates Aging!

While aging and its natural effects like wrinkles are inevitable for everyone, experts say what we consume can heavily impact the rate at which this happens. A well-balanced diet, ample hydration and the right skincare products can all help someone preserve a youthful glow, so lacking to do these things can lead to the opposite. We checked in with skincare and health experts to ask what type of food, in their opinion, could make someone age faster and dry out their skin (helping more wrinkles form). Read on for tips from dermatologist Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, board-certified dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon Dr. Nadir Qazi, registered nutritionist Jay Cowin, NNCP, RNT, RNC, CHN, CSNA, and registered dietitian Trista Best, RD, MPH.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoes#Bacteria#Germs#The Scientists#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
shefinds

Health Experts Agree: This Is The One Soda You Should Never Be Drinking Again

The Standard American Diet is incredibly high in sugar—even the foods that aren’t characteristically sweet, like condiments and pre-packaged dinners, are often packed with added sugar. However, having excess sugar in your diet can raise your risk of everything from heart disease to diabetes to mood disorders. One place where we get lots of added sugar that we may not think about is beverages, especially soda. Being mindful of how much soda you drink alone can drastically lower your sugar intake. But are all sodas created equal? We asked health experts their take on what sodas you should be avoiding at all costs, and if there are some that are safer to drink than others.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
InsideHook

What Happens to Your Body When You Don’t Shower for Five Straight Years?

Dr. James Hamblin is a self-professed “soap dodger,” which sounds like the sort of movement you’d learn about from a B-list movie star in an annoying GQ interview, but the 39-year-old physician knows his stuff. He’s a public health lecturer at Yale, a longtime contributor to The Atlantic and the author of two books on the intersection of health and hygiene.
SKIN CARE
moneytalksnews.com

12 Things You Should Never Donate to Thrift Stores

Next to shopping, decluttering seems to be America’s favorite pastime. Heck, minimalist gurus like Marie Kondo have made entire careers out of helping people tidy up and let go of belongings that no longer “spark joy.”. All that conscious purging is good news for charity-run resale stores such...
ADVOCACY
BGR.com

If you bought these cookies at Walmart, there’s a serious recall you should see

With Easter almost here, you’re probably stocking up on Easter candy for the holiday. That means buying all sorts of treats for your kids’ Easter egg hunt… or just for yourself. If you have already purchased the Ready to Build Chocolate Cookie Bunny Hutch Kit from Walmart, you should know Wilton issued a potentially serious recall. The product contains milk that the ingredients label fails to identify.
LIFESTYLE
shefinds

Dietitians Say This Is The One Spice You Should Put On Literally Everything To Flush Belly Bloat

While no spice is the ultimate magic cure for everyone when it comes to bloating, many people find turmeric can provide relief when experiencing indigestion. Turmeric, a flowering plant, Curcuma longa, of the ginger family, is a versatile spice that can add flavor to practically everything— including other anti-bloating foods like roasted veggies, rice, soups, etc. and drinks like tea or coffee. We checked in with digestive health, functional medicine, natural remedies and supplement expert Dr. M. Kara, creator of KaraMD, and registered dietitian Michelle Hawksworth at Muscle and Brawn to learn more about how turmeric can reduce inflammation in the gut, which frequent bloating is a sign of.
NUTRITION
BGR.com

BGR.com

312K+
Followers
8K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy