East Orange, NJ

NJ teacher's 'heroic' rescue of student choking on bottle cap caught on video: 'I just went into action'

By Ann W. Schmidt
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA teacher in New Jersey is being hailed a hero after she saved the life of one of her students. Janiece Jenkins, a third grade teacher at East Orange Community Charter School, jumped into action Wednesday morning when her student, 9-year-old Robert Stonaker, started choking on a water bottle cap while...

