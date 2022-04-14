ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Toyota safety recalls 460,000 vehicles over stability control issue

By Maria Jimenez Moya, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Toyota is recalling about 460,000 vehicles in the U.S. to fix a software problem that can inadvertently disable the electronic stability control system.

The software error could prevent the "vehicle stability control system" from automatically turning on when the car is restarted, according to a statement by the company. That can disable the system, which uses a computer to individually brake wheels to help drivers keep control.

The recall covers the 2020 to 2022 model years in the U.S. and involves these Toyota brands:

  • Venza
  • Mirai
  • RAV4 Hybrid
  • RAV4 Prime
  • Sienna HV
  • Highlander HV

And these Lexus models:

  • LS500h
  • LX600
  • NX350h
  • NX450h-plus

Leaked Toyota details: Sports car fans geared up over leaked details on 2023 Toyota Corolla GR hatchback

Toyota Super Bowl ad: shows inspirational journey of decorated Paralympian brothers

Aaron Fowles, a Toyota spokesman, described the problem this way: "Due to an incorrect programming of the Skid Control ECU software, the VSC will not return to the default ON setting at the next ignition cycle. Unless the precise operating input conditions are followed that will prevent the VSC from returning to the default ON setting at the next ignition cycle, the VSC will automatically return to the default VSC ON setting at any subsequent ignition cycle."

Customers can check if their vehicle is involved in a safety recall by visiting Toyota.com/recall or nhtsa.gov/recalls and enter your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) or license plate information.

"For all involved vehicles, Toyota and Lexus dealers will update the software of the Skid Control ECU free of charge to customers," the statement reads . "Owners of involved vehicles will be notified by the middle of June 2022."

The update should take about an hour, Fowles said.

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Toyota safety recalls 460,000 vehicles over stability control issue

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Ford Recalls 215,000 Pickup Trucks, SUVs

Ford is recalling upwards of 215,000 pickup trucks and large SUVs sold in the US and Canada that could have leaking brake fluid that impacts stopping distances for drivers. The recall includes Ford F-150 pickup trucks produced between 2016 and 2018, and Ford Expedition Navigator SUV models from 2016 and 2017.
CARS
UPI News

General Motors recalls thousands of SUVs over headlight issue

March 22 (UPI) -- General Motors is recalling thousands of small SUVs manufactured over close to an eight-year period, over issues with their headlights, according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The recall applies the 2010 to 2017 model years of its GMC Terrain vehicles, documents...
CARS
WILX-TV

Ford issues recall for nearly 200,000 vehicles

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ford Motor Company has issued a recall for some of its trucks and SUVs because of a brake fluid leak. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration close to 200,000 vehicles could be affected. The vehicles included in this recall are:. F-150s from 2016 to...
LANSING, MI
Reuters

Ford recalls 737,000 U.S. vehicles over software and fire-risk issues

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co is recalling 737,000 vehicles in the United States over a part that could develop an oil leak and a software error that could hinder braking, it said on Friday. The automaker is recalling 345,451 of its 2020-2022 Ford Escape and 2021-2022 Ford Bronco Sport vehicles...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toyota Venza#Vehicles#Toyota Corolla#Ignition System#Lexus#Paralympian#Skid Control Ecu#Vsc#Toyota Com#Vin
NBC News

43 cars slip and slide into Florida pile up amid unexpected downpour

A heavy, unexpected downpour may have been a factor in a 43-vehicle pileup on a freeway in Orlando, Florida, during the Friday afternoon commute, authorities said. Orlando Fire Department spokesperson Ashley Papagni said only one person involved in the pileup required transportation to a hospital, and had minor injuries. "It...
ORLANDO, FL
MotorBiscuit

Consumer Reports Calls the 2022 Subaru Forester the Best Compact SUV for Tall Drivers

An SUV is a vehicle designed to fit more passengers than a sedan or other type of compact, which means interior comfort is critical, especially for the driver. The 2022 Subaru Forester crossover SUV is one of the top models in the class that offers enhanced comfort and relaxed driving, thanks to its ample headroom. In fact, Consumer Reports (CR) voted it as the best compact SUV for tall drivers.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
FOX4 News Kansas City

Which Volkswagen vehicles are being recalled?

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kendall Heiman, like most new car owners, took a picture with her brand new 2021 Atlas Cross Sport Volkswagen she got in May 2021. “We needed an all-wheel drive vehicle and we had some, so it rose to the top of our list,” Heiman said. Only 8 months into owning it, she […]
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Is the 2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime Worth Its Price?

The 2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime is a plug-in hybrid version of Toyota’s popular crossover. And unlike the upcoming Toyota bZ4X, it does offer both an EV mode and the power of a traditional combustion engine. But it does have a starting price of $39,800, which makes it more expensive than the standard 2022 RAV4 model. The Toyota RAV4 Prime does come standard with all-wheel drive and the benefits of a PHEV. At nearly $40,000, its price is higher than that of the top-trim 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited. How does it justify that price?
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

5 New Cars With the Best Gas Mileage in 2022 According to U.S. News

As gas prices continue to skyrocket, you may be thinking about trading in your current ride for one that’s more economical — perhaps a new hybrid car or a compact hatchback? Not only will your wallet thank you when you visit the pump, but these new cars tend to be better for the environment. Additionally, they’re less expensive than buying a new electric vehicle. Below are five cars with the best gas mileage in 2022, according to U.S. News & World Report.
GAS PRICE
Reuters

GM recalls 740,000 U.S. SUVs over headlight glare issue

WASHINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) said Tuesday it will recall 740,000 U.S. sport utility vehicles to address a headlight glare problems after U.S. regulators rejected its request to avoid calling them back. Earlier this month, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration denied GM's 2019 petition to...
CARS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

VW recalls over 246,000 SUVs due to unexpected braking

DETROIT — (AP) — Volkswagen is recalling more than 246,000 SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because faulty wiring harnesses can make them brake unexpectedly, sometimes while in traffic. The recall comes three days after The Associated Press reported that 47 people had complained to U.S. safety regulators...
CARS
NBC Miami

Volkswagen Recalls 246,000 Atlas SUVs Due to Issue With Airbags, Brakes

Volkswagen recalled 246,000 Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport SUVs in the U.S. and Canada due to a wiring issue could impact the airbags, windows and brakes of the cars. The recall includes the 2019 through 2023 Volkswagen Atlas, as well as the 2020 through 2023 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport. Volkswagen...
CARS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

442K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy