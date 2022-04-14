ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Water service restored near Mesita Elementary School in west El Paso

By Staff
KFOX 14
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crews are responded to a water main break in west El...

kfoxtv.com

Related
KFOX 14

How to help victims, first responders of the Ruidoso wildfires

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — There are numerous organizations working to support and help the first responders and victims of the McBride wildfire in Ruidoso, New Mexico. If you would like to help, the items listed below are being collected as well as the drop-off locations. The following locations...
RUIDOSO, NM
El Paso News

Breakdown of $11.5M for El Paso community projects

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – $11.5 million dollars worth of federal funding is headed to El Paso. The money going towards nine separate community projects according to Congresswoman Veronica Escobar. “They range from half a million to 2 million, but we really did focus like I said, with health...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

21-year-old El Paso woman shot in desert area, taken to hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 21-year-old El Paso woman was shot in the desert area of Montwood on Sunday and was taken to the hospital. Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office were called to the Hospital of Providence east campus. When they got there they met...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

No injuries in early morning house fire in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Crews with the El Paso Fire Department responded to a house fire in west El Paso early Tuesday morning. EPFD sent a notification around 5 a.m. about the fire in the 3320 block of N Stanton Street. The notification indicated that there were no...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Firefighters battle early AM fire in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Fire Department responded to a residential fire off Stanton early Tuesday morning. EPFD dispatch confirmed the call came about 4:40 a.m. on Tuesday at 3300 block of Stanton as a condition 2 fire, with smoke and flames visible. No injuries have been reported and the fire has since […]
EL PASO, TX
KXRM

El Paso County inmate dies while incarcerated

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — An inmate died in custody on Friday at the El Paso County Jail. The inmate was found unresponsive at the desk in his assigned cell around 4 p.m. Life saving measures were initiated by Sheriff’s Office personnel and medical staff until responders from American Medical Response (AMR) and responders from […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
El Paso News

Pedestrian killed by train in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) say one man was killed Friday night in Central El Paso after being struck by a train. According to the EPPD, the incident happend shortly after 10:30 p.m. Friday night along the 3600 block of Rosa Avenue.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Chuco Cigars opens second location in west El Paso

El Paso, TEXAS (Credit: KFOX14/CBS4) — A popular cigar shop in west El Paso is now expanding and opening a second location. Chuco Cigars opened a brand new location on El Paso's west side just down the street from Sam's Club. The shop does not only sell cigars, it...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

School districts across El Paso could get funding for electric vehicles

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Congresswoman Veronica Escobar and Dr. Earthea Nance, the Environmental Protection Agency Regional Administrator for Region 6, met with El Paso superintendents on Monday to discuss the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s federal Clean School Bus Program Funding grant opportunities for local school districts. The Bipartisan...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Streetcar Upper Loop service suspended due to water main break

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Streetcar services was impacted by the water main break that happened earlier this week. Tuesday, a water main break occurred along Stanton Street and Baltimore Drive in Uptown El Paso. The streetcar's rail runs along those streets where crews are repairing...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso area school districts prepare for state testing in April

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Despite the pandemic having impacts on learning, state standardized testing for El Paso school districts begins April 7. District leaders with both the El Paso Independent School District and the Socorro Independent School District tell CBS4 preparation is critical after the loss of learning that the pandemic caused.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso native named as new animal services director

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso announced the appointment of Terry Kebschull as the City’s Director of Animal Services. Kebschull, who graduated from the El Paso Fire Academy in 1991, has risen up the ranks of the Fire Department. Kebschull was promoted to Lieutenant...
EL PASO, TX
CBS Denver

Some Empire Residents Still Waiting For Water After Many Have Service Restored: ‘We Will Get It Solved’

EMPIRE, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s been a week since the water issues were city wide for Empire, a small mountain town between Georgetown and Idaho Springs. Now, for the roughly 300 people in town, there’s progress. “We are getting more water back on and as we do so, we build up pressure in the tanks,” Empire Mayor Wendy Koch said. “We can then use it to pressurize some of the lines that they want to test.” (credit: CBS) Town crews were out Sunday checking lines and pressure levels to help get a better understanding at what they were seeing. Neighbors nearby had different situations...
EMPIRE, CO
KFOX 14

Crews in Ruidoso make headway on McBride fire

EL PASO, Texas — Fire crews fighting the McBride Fire near Ruidoso have reported progress in battling back the flames. Tonight leaders announced the fire was 56% percent contained, after crews weren't able to make any headway the first three days the fire burned. Evacuation orders are starting to...
RUIDOSO, NM
The El Paso Times

Electric school buses coming to El Paso? EPA briefs districts on federal funding

Representatives from nine El Paso school districts heard how they can put a charge in their bus fleet while helping the environment by switching to electric vehicles. The infrastructure bill passed in November 2021 included $5 billion in federal funding to replace aging, polluting school buses with new, clean models. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is getting ready to doll out some of that funding to local school districts to buy electric buses.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

