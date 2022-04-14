Water service restored near Mesita Elementary School in west El Paso

EMPIRE, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s been a week since the water issues were city wide for Empire, a small mountain town between Georgetown and Idaho Springs. Now, for the roughly 300 people in town, there’s progress. “We are getting more water back on and as we do so, we build up pressure in the tanks,” Empire Mayor Wendy Koch said. “We can then use it to pressurize some of the lines that they want to test.” (credit: CBS) Town crews were out Sunday checking lines and pressure levels to help get a better understanding at what they were seeing. Neighbors nearby had different situations...

EMPIRE, CO ・ 20 DAYS AGO