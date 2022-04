The average interest rate for a 30-year mortgage in the U.S. edged up again this week, reaching a level not seen in more than three years. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year loan this week rose to 4.72% from 4.67%, the latest in a series of rapid increases. Over the course of the past three months, rates have jumped 1.5% – the fastest pace of growth since May 1994. One year ago, the 30-year rate stood at 3.18%.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO