Laredo, TX

Despite inexperience, Martin winning games that matter most

By Garrett Kroeger
Laredo Morning Times
 2 days ago
Martin High School’s Aldo Alarcon safely slides into home plate during a game against Veterans Memorial High School, Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Veterans Field. (Danny Zaragoza, Asst. Chief Photographer / Danny Zaragoza | Laredo Morning Times)

Martin head coach Jorge Tijerina expected this season to be a challenge - due to inexperience. And it somewhat has been.

The Tigers have had an up-and-down season. They started out 0-5. They have battled through consistency issues though and they are now 8-12 overall. Yet, despite the inconsistent performances, Martin has flashed potential. And those glimpses of hope have it right in the playoff hunt in District 30-5A.

The Tigers moved to 3-3 in league play after Tuesday’s 8-3 win over Mission Veterans Memorial. A victory Tijerina considers ‘big time.’

“It was a team effort,” Tijerina said on Martin’s latest win. “We have a lot of work to do. We are only 3-3 in district play. We have (La Joya) Palmview next. They are undefeated. But no one has said they can’t go down. But I am going to enjoy this win before Friday.”

What allowed the Tigers to come away victoriously Tuesday was the play of their young players - primarily their freshmen.

Martin started three freshmen against Mission Veterans - Aldo Alacron, Ruben Hernandez and Alan Ornelas. All three performed well and powered the Tigers to victory.

Alacron and Hernandez both finished with multiple hits, both going 2 for 4 at the plate. Alacron finished with two RBIs while Hernandez had one. Both scored runs in the win. Then as for Ornelas, he finished 1 for 2 with a run.

While all three freshmen performed well Tuesday, they have played well all year long.

Alacron has the second-best batting average on the team at .327. He also leads the Tigers with 14 runs scored and is tied for second with eight RBIs. Then as for Hernandez and Ornelas, they are batting .222 and .279 on the season, respectively. Hernandez also has six RBIs while Ornelas scored six runs on the year.

“We have three freshmen going and a couple of sophomores,” Tijerina said. “To be honest, we started 0-5. We had a tough bracket in the Border Olympics and then Nixon is pretty solid. I told my coaching staff that it was going to take a week or two to get going. With this latest win, we are 8-7 in our last 15 games.

“We are playing when we need to. We still need some more consistency. But you are going to expect that when you have some inexperience. But you see the potential that’s there.”

Sophomores Jacob Rodriguez and Manuel Gomez have also contributed to the Tigers’ success this season. They are hitting .233 and .250, respectively. Rodriguez has eight RBIs on the year while Gomez has eight runs scored.

Martin now looks to build off Tuesday’s win as it opens a two-game series with a home game against La Joya Palmview - who is perfect in district play and 20-1 on the season - Friday.

The Tigers have had an up-and-down season. But that’s expected when a team has to rely heavily on inexperienced players like Martin has. However, at least in district action, the Tigers continue to realize their potential. They continue to win games they need to to remain in the playoff hunt.

In every two-game district series this season, Martin has failed to win the series opener. However, it has always successfully won the series closer. And for the Tigers to remain in postseason contention, they will need to upend Palmview at least once - either Friday at home or next Tuesday on the road. And while Palmview is undefeated in district play, Tijerina likes his team’s chances to get at least one win over the Coyotes - even despite Martin’s inconsistency issues this year.

“When we need to win a game, we have won - at least in district,” Tijerina said.

The Tigers’ matchup Friday against Palmview is scheduled for 5 p.m.

garrett.kroeger@lmtonline.com

956-728-2578

Laredo Morning Times

St. Augustine golf wins district title

The St. Augustine golf team continued its district dominance as it won the league title for the sixth straight year under head coach Clarissa Mancha on Monday. "It feels very exciting and thrilling to win district," Mancha said. "Especially knowing that the kids worked hard, and the hard work paid off for them." The Knights captured the win as Johnny Solis was crowned the individual district champion. Maurcio Morales placed second while Rolando Alfaro took third. Juan Pablo Ochoa, Marian Gamboa and Emilio Calderon finished fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively. Solis placed first after he beat Morales in...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, IL
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Wildcats pick up huge home win

The Sulphur Springs Wildcats hosted Marshall Thursday, looking to pick up their third district win of the season. The Last time the Wildcats faced Marshall Sulphur Springs came back in the bottom of the seventh, winning the game by a final score of 5-4. The game was a low scoring...
Laredo Morning Times

Alexander pleased with start of spring football practice

The Alexander Bulldogs just completed their first week of spring football and newly hired head coach Edwin Garcia was pleased with what he saw. "I think it went great," he said. "We're actually into Day 5 of it, we had two days of helmets and we were working on a little bit of skills before that. "So I thought we transitioned great to spring ball with the pads on first week, kids did a lot of learning, that's what we did today. The kids did a tremendous job of picking up our scheme so far, we're excited about...
WEBB COUNTY, TX
Laredo Morning Times

United mixed doubles finishes 4th at region tournament

The United mixed doubles team of sophomores Marco Rodriguez and Pamela Barragan had a sensational run this season, winning 27 consecutive matches before falling in the regional semifinals of the Region IV-6A tennis tournament that unfolded at the McFarlin Tennis Center in San Antonio on Tuesday and Wednesday. Barragan and Rodriguez lost to the No. 1 mixed doubles team of the regional tournament, Round Rock's Kyle Grimes and Dana Kardonik in a three-set thriller 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. The Laredo duo then lost to the Lake Travis team 6-3, 6-2 for the third-place medal to conclude one of the most...
LAREDO, TX
