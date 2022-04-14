ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Ben Simmons to make Nets debut as early as Game 4 vs. Celtics?

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D1dki_0f9BIgUz00
The Brooklyn Nets may finally get Ben Simmons on the court during the first round of the playoffs. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

On Sunday, it was reported that the Brooklyn Nets were optimistic that three-time All-Star Ben Simmons could make his long-awaited team debut in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Nets of course, first had to make sure they earned a spot in the opening round.

After clinching the No. 7 seed via a regular-season finale victory and a Play-In Tournament win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Brooklyn is set to take on the second-seeded Boston Celtics in a best-of-seven opening round series beginning on Sunday. The Celtics will all but certainly be down starting center Robert Williams, but according to ESPN insider Brian Windhorst's latest report on Thursday morning, Simmons could very well be available by the later stages of the first round.

This is far from the first time that reports have indicated that Simmons was close to taking the floor with the Nets. After being traded from the Philadelphia 76ers in February as a part of a blockbuster deal that landed the Sixers former MVP James Harden, the Australian was apparently "ramping it up" and nearing his Brooklyn debut late that month.

Simmons' last NBA contest came nearly 10 months ago during Game 7 of the 76ers' shocking second-round playoff exit against the Atlanta Hawks, which saw him struggle mightily in crunch time.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Anthony Davis Says The Lakers Didn’t Need Russell Westbrook To Be Like He Was In Oklahoma City: “Everybody Had To Make Sacrifices. It Was Tough For Westbrook To Adjust To That.”

Russell Westbrook was expected to push the Los Angeles Lakers back into the championship picture. But he wasn't able to gel with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the rest of the squad, and ended up underperforming significantly. Westbrook wasn't able to change his playing style to suit AD and LeBron, and that cost the Lakers dearly during the season. And Anthony Davis pointed that out recently.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Here's What Seth Curry Said About Ben Simmons

Simmons has been ruled out for Tuesday's game, and his status for when he would return during the NBA Playoffs is still uncertain. "We're worried about the Play-In Game right now," Curry said. "If Ben comes in, we'll try to integrate him as much as possible, but we're locked into this play-in situation right now, and if Ben does become available will deal with that then."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Yardbarker

Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch 'Signed with Wrong Team'? Inside Story

A national media assertion that linebacker Leighton Vander Esch "signed with the wrong team'' this offseason by re-upping with the Dallas Cowboys demonstrates once again - with all due respect - the difference in "30,000-feet'' analysis of a team and "boots-on-the-ground analysis.''. According to Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine, Vander Esch...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Brian Windhorst
Yardbarker

Yankees once again facing shortstop issues after new acquisition dropped from lineup

For field manager Aaron Boone, it took four games to replace New York Yankees shortstop acquisition Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the lineup. After enjoying a solid spring, Kiner-Falefa has struggled to get going at the start of the regular season, hosting a .091 average over 12 plate appearances. While it is far too soon to make any general assumptions, the Yankees didn’t only replace the former Minnesota Twin due to his offensive struggles but his defensive liabilities as well.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Cowboys vs. Eagles: D.K. Metcalf Trade Would Change NFC East

While Washington was busy trying to bid for the affections of quarterback Russell Wilson, the Philadelphia Eagles were also making an attempt at adding the former Seahawks quarterback. According to recent speculation, Philly could still be in the market for a Seahawks player, albeit one much more physically imposing and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#The Brooklyn Nets#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Espn#Sixers#Australian
Yardbarker

Report: Oklahoma Loses Second Player Today to Transfer Portal

Monday morning, the same website reported that senior guard Elijah Harkless had entered the portal. Entering the portal does not necessarily mean a player is leaving. It only means he’s being allowed, by NCAA rule, to explore the option of transferring and can entertain offers from other programs. Issanza,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Yardbarker

Tracy McGrady Says Michael Jordan Made The Right Decision By Not Letting The Bulls Trade Scottie Pippen For Him

View the original article to see embedded media. Tracy McGrady has a long career of what-ifs. Everyone agrees that McGrady was one of the best of his time, but his peak was cut short because of injuries. Many people still wonder how good McGrady would have been on a title-contending team, but he went through a career of never making it out of the first round of the NBA playoffs.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Yardbarker

Packers: Aaron Rodgers Reacts to Signing of Sammy Watkins

The Green Bay Packers have made one of the biggest wide receiver signings in recent memory. After Davante Adams was traded to Las Vegas and Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with Kansas City, the team found itself lacking at the wide receiver position. Green Bay took steps to help replace those two weapons by signing Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal. Apparently, four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers had spoken to Watkins prior to the announcement of the deal.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

James Harden Reportedly Thought Kevin Durant Was Grating And Self-Righteous After Durant Suggested He Wasn't In Shape To Start The Season

James Harden and Kevin Durant were supposed to do great things together on the Brooklyn Nets this season alongside Kyrie Irving. However, with injuries and off-field controversies taking their toll, that particular superteam was broken up at the trade deadline, with Harden going to the Philadelphia 76ers in a deal that netted them, Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, and Andre Drummond.
NBA
Yardbarker

Mike Trout Once Again Missing Games For The Angels

Los Angeles Angels slugger and MVP candidate Mike Trout was scratched from the starting lineup before Monday’s game against the Miami Marlins due to a stomach illness. The Angels won Monday’s game without him by a final of 6-2 led by a strong six-inning, one-run start by the newly signed Michael Lorenzen.
ANAHEIM, CA
Fox News

Ben Simmons situation becoming 'distraction' for Nets, retired NBA champ says

Ben Simmons’ availability for the Brooklyn Nets’ NBA postseason run is in question. Simmons has not played at all during the 2021-22 season. After his falling out with the Philadelphia 76ers, he was traded to the Nets with Seth Curry and Andre Drummond in February for James Harden, with hopes of Simmons being able to play toward the end of the regular season or postseason.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

31K+
Followers
34K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy