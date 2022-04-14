ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community raises money for recovery of Middleton teen critically injured in stabbing

By Christine McCarthy, Boston 25 News
 2 days ago
MIDDLETON, Mass. — Friends and complete strangers are raising money for the recovery of a teen critically injured after investigators say she was stabbed by her father last week.

Andrea Salvaggio, 13, is recovering at Children’s Hospital in Boston after the attack in her home last Friday. Her mother, Maria, who was injured protecting her daughter, remains at Andrea’s bedside.

Less than 24 hours after a GoFundMe account was created to help cover Andrea’s medical bills and future needs, more than $60,000 had been raised.

“Andrea has sustained many physical and emotional injuries and has a long road of recovery ahead,” a statement on the GoFundMe account says. “Unfortunately, it is unclear if Andrea will have full mobility in her legs, hands, and back due to this devastating event… Your generous donations will directly help fund Andreas’s physical and emotional well-being and provide a glimmer of hope during these challenging times.”

Andrea’s friends and their parents gathered for a prayer service for healing Tuesday night at Andrea’s church, St. Agnes Parish.

[ Friends pack Middleton church to pray for teen critically injured in stabbing ]

Andrea and her mother watched via FaceTime from her hospital room, as about 200 people filling the church prayed the rosary, lit candles and offered well-wishes to the popular teen, who is a cheerleader and dancer and “recently excelled at softball, track and volleyball,” according to the fundraiser.

“This recent heartbreaking event has shown Andrea’s strength, bravery, and determination,” the GoFundMe says. “Her recovery will be lengthy and extremely difficult. Let’s surround her with continuous love and support.”

Maria thanked the community for their support during the prayer service in an emotional message via FaceTime.

“I don’t wish anybody to ever have to go through what we are going through, but it gives me strength to have seen this tonight,” Maria said, in tears, via FaceTime. “I can’t begin to tell you how important and how much this means to me. It’s my daughter. It doesn’t seem like much, but I think prayer is our best chance.”

To donate to the fundraiser, click here: Fundraiser by Francine Falbo Carroll : Andrea Salvaggio’s Recovery Fund (gofundme.com).

Kerry Neuner
2d ago

What a sad story. I pray this young lady makes a full recovery 🙏

