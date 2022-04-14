ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

20 Texas senators send letter to Texas Board of pardons and Paroles on Melissa Lucio case

By Paola Cepeda, Nathaniel Puente
 2 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas ( ValleyCentral) — On Wednesday, 20 senators sent a letter to the Texas Board of pardons and Paroles urging them to recommend to Gov. Greg Abbott to cancel Melissa Lucio’s upcoming execution.

The letter goes over the new evidence that has surfaced in the case that could prove Lucio is innocent.

The letter sent Wednesday highlights four main points.

The first is one claims that the jury heard “false testimony about whether [her daughter] Mariah was abused.”

Then it goes on to say that Lucio experienced “ineffective assistance from counsel.”

The third point states the “dramatic sentencing disparity” between Lucio and her husband. He served a 4-year sentence for child endangerment. Adding was also responsible for the 2-year-old’s care.

Lastly, the letter points out that Lucio is a practicing Catholic who continues practicing and has “brought other inmates to Christ.”

The letter concludes by stating that carrying out the execution would not bring justice and instead would cause suffering to her family who went through the death of the 2-year-old 14 years ago and will now be losing another member of the family.

State Senator Eddie Lucio, Jr. District 27, was part of those that signed the letter.

Without a recommendation from the Board to the contrary, the State of Texas will execute Ms. Lucio on April 27, making her the first Latina in the United States to be executed since the resumption of the death penalty in the 1970s. Among the constitutional deficiencies and improprieties Ms. Lucio faced during her trial, new evidence has surfaced that calls Ms. Lucio’s conviction into question. Accordingly, she deserves a reprieve from execution until her defense team can gather the new evidence needed to prove her innocence.

STATE SENATOR EDDIE LUCIO, JR. DISTRICT 27

Lucio was found guilty of capital murder in July 2008. She was sentenced to death shortly after.

On the night of the incident, Lucio and the child’s father contacted paramedics to their Harlingen home in reference to their daughter. Investigators found Lucio’s 2-year-old daughter covered in bruises, bite marks, and a broken arm. EMT personnel stated the child was not breathing and had nobody near her when they arrived.

Lucio told police that her daughter fell down the stairs and that caused her death, according to court documents. However, Lucio also stated she was responsible for the bite mark and bruise marks on her body.

She told investigators that she was not angry at the 2-year-old child, but was frustrated with her other 13 children when the bite incident occurred.

During the case trial, a pathologist testified that the child’s autopsy revealed she did not die from falling downstairs and instead her injuries were consistent with a death from blunt-force trauma. Furthermore, court documents state the emergency room doctor that attempted to revive Lucio’s daughter stated it was the worst case of child abuse he had ever seen.

Lucio’s defense attempted to argue that these injuries were in fact from falling down the stairs and that her “psychological functioning” contributed to her conflicting reports given to police. Defense attorneys also argued that because Lucio told the truth to police about her beating her child that they should believe her when she said she did not hit deliver the fatal blow to her daughter’s head.

Lucio is the first Hispanic woman on death row in Texas. Her story became the subject of the 2020 documentary The State of Texas vs. Melissa .

The documentary highlights some of the legal issues presented in the trial’s early stages.

Since the release, Lucio’s family has gone on campaigns around Texas to stop the execution. Community leaders , state officials and celebrities have come to Lucio’s defense.

Lucio’s execution date is set for April 27.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Woman who sat on mother in prayer indicted for manslaughter

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman arrested by Burkburnett police in February for allegedly sitting on her mother until she suffocated has now been indicted for manslaughter. According to an obituary from November 2021, the deceased woman, Gloria Farmer, was the mother of the suspect, Gloria Jordan, and that Jordan was a pastor. […]
Anger as Texas attorney general declares Pride Week ‘illegal’

As Pride Week gets underway in one Texas school district, the state’s attorney general has declared the whole event illegal.In a stern letter to the Austin Independent School District – which he also posted on Twitter – Attorney General Ken Paxton said the week-long celebration of LGBTQ students violates state laws against teaching “human sexuality” without parents’ permission.“By hosting ‘Pride Week,’ your district has, at best, undertaken a week-long instructional effort in human sexuality without parental consent,” the Republican AG wrote on Tuesday. “Or, worse, your district is cynically pushing a week-long indoctrination of your students that not only fails...
The Supreme Court rules that Joe Biden is commander-in-chief. Three justices dissent.

The Supreme Court on Friday evening decided, no, it was not going to needlessly insert itself in the military chain of command above President Joe Biden. The Court’s decision in Austin v. U.S. Navy SEALs 1-26 largely halted a lower court order that permitted certain sailors to defy a direct order. A group of Navy special operations personnel sought an exemption from the Pentagon’s requirement that all active duty service members get vaccinated against Covid-19, claiming that they should receive a religious exemption.
Greg Abbott faces fire for busing migrants to DC: ‘This is kidnapping’

Texas Governor Greg Abbott faced harsh criticism after he bused migrants to Washington DC. The governor of Texas, who is facing reelection but won his primary election last month, delivered a bus of undocumented immigrants to the nation’s capital on Monday when a bus full of migrants parked in front of the building that houses Fox News, NBC News and C-Span’s offices. American Enterprise Institute emeritus scholar Norman Ornstein, who tracks political polarisation, did not mince words in his criticism. This is kidnapping across state lines. The Justice Department, via the US Attorney in Texas, should prosecute Abbott and...
U.S. POLITICS
Texas Governor Abbott buses migrants from border and leaves them at Fox’s DC HQ

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is going forward with his plan to bus undocumented migrants to Washington DC despite concerns from most legal experts regarding his total lack of authority to do so.The Texas Republican’s administration oversaw the first arrival of a busload of undocumented migrants to the nation’s capital on Wednesday; the bus arrived at the headquarters of right-leaning network Fox News, which was the first to report on the scene and had a story published within minutes of their arrival.The building also houses C-SPAN and NBC News’s offices, but Fox’s coverage touted news of the event as an...
Majority of Texas Senators urge state to stop ‘miscarriage of justice’ Melissa Lucio execution

A bipartisan group of Texas legislators, comprising more than half of the state Senate, called on Texas officials to stop the controversial execution of Melissa Lucio, which is set for 27 April.“This is an opportunity to prevent a miscarraige of justice that would undermine public trust in our legal system,” they wrote in a letter sent to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles on Wednesday, a body which could recommend Governor Greg Abbott stop the execution. “Ms Lucio’s case is one that gives even proponents of the death penalty pause,” they added.The letter follows a similar message to...
Texas support for "Don't Say Gay" law may be sign of what's to come

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's campaign email this week promised a Texas version of the recently signed Florida bill referred to by some critics as the "Don't Say Gay" law. Why it matters: Another front in the Texas culture war is erupting. Patrick's comments are a sign of what's to come when the Legislature convenes next January, and the sentiments are sure to help shape the political terrain ahead of the November elections.
Texas lawmakers visit woman on death row with hugs, prayers

The seven Texas lawmakers had traveled hundreds of miles to update death row inmate Melissa Lucio on their efforts to stop her execution were able to connect with her through embrace and prayer.State Rep. Joe Moody said that although they were initially told Wednesday's visit would have to be non-contact according to the rules for death row inmates, the lawmakers ultimately were allowed to be in the same room with Lucio and were even able to hug her. The 40-minute visit began with Rep. Toni Rose leading the group in prayer. Moody said he asked Lucio to lead the...
Abbott plan to bus migrants to DC condemned as ‘gimmick’ by Texas Republican as it emerges scheme would be voluntary

Texas Governor Greg Abbott says he will round up migrants at the border and ship them on busses to Washington DC, where they will be unloaded at the steps of the US Capitol. "President Biden refuses to come to the southern border to see the chaos he has created. So, we're taking the border to him. Texas will be transporting illegal immigrants to the U.S. Capitol," Mr Abbott wrote.But only if they want to go.The governor's move was clearly meant to be a show of force to Texan conservatives ahead of his gubernatorial race this fall, but upon further...
Analysis: Abbott’s Border Initiative Is Expensive, Ineffective And Not As Tough As It Sounds

Caring more about politics than about people is apparently easy, once you get the hang of it. Gov. Greg Abbott wants to bus undocumented immigrants to Washington, D.C., to display his opposition to the Biden administration’s immigration policies, to win some attention in an election year and to turn conversation away from the thin results of the state’s expensive border security efforts.
