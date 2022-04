Magnolia (Ark.) Regional Medical Center has appointed a new leader to replace CEO Rex Jones, who is exiting his role in late April. The hospital announced in February that Mr. Jones is stepping down to take on a new position with the Arkansas Rural Health Partnership, a nonprofit organization formed in 2008 to improve healthcare delivery in rural Arkansas. His last day at the hospital will be April 24.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO