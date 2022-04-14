ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Wegmans to stop using plastic bags at all stores by end of 2022

By Matt Driffill
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ja2ti_0f9BGNQM00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wegmans officials announced Thursday the company will eliminate blastic bags companywide by the end of the year.

Wegmans said its goal is to shift all customers to reusable bags.

“We understand shoppers are accustomed to receiving plastic bags at checkout and losing that option requires a significant change. We are here to help our customers with this transition as we focus on doing what’s right for the environment,” said Jason Wadsworth, Wegmans category merchant for packaging, energy, and sustainability. “As we’ve encountered plastic bag legislation in numerous markets, we’ve learned there’s more we can do, and a bigger impact we can make, together with our customers.”

Pittsburgh to ban single-use plastic bags in April 2023

Wegmans plans to incentivize the use of reusable bags by charging five cents per paper bag, an approach already utilized in New York stores.

Officials say in stores where the company has eliminated plastic bags, on average, paper bags are used for 20% to 25% of transactions with reusable bags for the remaining 75% to 80% of transactions.

According to Wegmans, by eliminating plastic bags from the rest of its stores, the company is preventing 345 million single-use bags from going into circulation in a year’s time.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Additionally, Wegmans says the amount of money collected from the paper bag charged will be donated to each store’s local food bank and United Way. Last year the bag charge collected more than $1.7 million, which was then donated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Elderly Johnstown woman charged for selling heroin, police say

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 71-year-old woman was charged for allegedly selling fentanyl-laced heroin to a criminal informant (CI). In 2019, investigators sent a CI to purchase heroin from Susan Jayne Heider after she returned from a trip to Florida using $100 in FBI funds, according to charges filed. The CI told investigators that […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Thrillist

Fruit and Vegetables From Wegmans & Other Stores Has Been Recalled Due to Listeria

The Fruit Fresh Up company has announced that it is recalling fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, as well as some ready-to-eat dips due to Listeria monocytogenes contamination. A hefty list of products processed at its facility in Depew, New York may have come into contact with the dangerous bacteria. The produce was sold under a variety of brand names including Wegmans, Fresh Harvest, Lexington Co-op, and Tops. Those products were distributed throughout New York and surrounding states, according to the notice shared by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA).
DEPEW, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Bags#Wegmans#Single Use Plastic#Paper Bag#Food Drink#The Wtaj Newsletter
themontynews

No Paper or Plastic: New NJ Law on Shopping Bags

Blawenburg resident and environmentalist Frank Derby spoke at the February Montgomery Business Association (MBA) meeting about the plastics ban. Beginning May 4, it is illegal for stores and restaurants to provide or sell single-use plastic bags. Paper bags will also be off-limits. Plus, restaurants will no longer be able to provide Styrofoam containers. Plastic straw distribution was limited in November.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Walmart Will Stop Selling This Long-Debated Product In Some Locations

Fast facts about smoking: The habit is on the decline and has been for some time, but the CDC estimates that 13 out of every 100 adults smoke cigarettes on a regular basis, which amounts to more than 30 million Americans. Here's where the stats get grim: Cigarette smoking continues to be the number-one "cause of preventable disease, disability, and death" in the U.S., leading to 480,000 deaths annually.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

The Supermarket That Beat Aldi And Kroger In A Recent Survey

USA Today has published its annual list of the top 10 supermarket brands. After a group of experts narrowed the number of brands down to ten, readers had a 28-day period to vote for their favorite. Despite the coverage Mashed tends to give to Aldi, Kroger, and Trader Joe's, none of these made it to the number one spot. The most beloved brand for readers of USA Today is The Fresh Market — and for the second year in a row.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Why Shopping At Aldi Might Get More Expensive Soon

With COVID cases on the decline in 2022 (according to WHO), we were all hoping that inflation would decline along with it. April Fools, because inflation is still alive and well for multiple reasons and hitting Americans particularly hard at the gas pump and grocery store. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)'s updated Economic Research service report in March, all food prices will rise by 4.5% to 5% this year and the cost of eating out will increase by 5.5% to 6.5% (via USA Today).
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Motley Fool

Here's How to Cut Your Grocery Bills Without Going Hungry

Save more on groceries without going hungry. Inflation is causing grocery prices to rise. You can strategically shop to save money and eat well. These days, the general cost of living is up thanks to rampant inflation. You may find that you're spending more money on just about everything, groceries included.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

A Massive Meat Haul Has Shoppers Praising Costco

Costco is known for its no-frills warehouse and discounts on bulk-sized items. The lack of flashy displays means the depot store doesn't spend extra on marketing and advertising in the stores, and those savings are passed on to the customers. Since Costco operates on a membership system, the yearly dues help keep costs down as well. One thing many shoppers flock to Costco for is their meat section. On the Costco website, the beef selection shows a myriad of different cuts with many multi-packs, and as Rather-Be-Shopping.com reports, these portioned bags are sold at a "steep discount" and make it super easy to freeze the meat.
AGRICULTURE
WTAJ

WTAJ

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy