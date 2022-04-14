Foot Pursuit Ends With Suspect In 15-foot Hole

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are in jail after police say they stole a car and crashed on I-40 before trying to flee on foot Friday evening. The incident happened when MPD said they were responding to an armed robbery call. They later found a black vehicle that matched the description of the suspects’ vehicle. […]
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. In the early morning hours Sunday, Officers initiated a traffic stop in the area of West 2nd Street and South Missouri Avenue for a lane violation. Once stopped, the driver got out and began walking towards officers, disobeying commands, and then walked back to the car, reaching back inside the car. The driver was identified as 24-year-old Rishaud Thomas Staten of Sedalia. Once Officers communicated they were going to frisk* the vehicle, Staten took off running. A foot pursuit of the suspect ended one block later when Staten fell in a 15-foot hole that had been dug in an alley and roped off with caution tape. Staten was then taken into custody. A search of the car revealed a firearm under the driver's seat. Staten was transported to the Pettis County Jail on a 24-hour hold, pending the filing of state charges for Driving While Suspended, Unlawful Possession of a Concealable Weapon, and felony Resisting Arrest. Staten was also on probation and parole for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.
Police have released the bodycam footage that captured the moment cops fatally shot a 68-year-old man whose family says he was just responding to a burglary. Charles Calhoun was shot and killed by police on March 23 after officers claim he pointed a gun at them and wouldn’t drop it despite being told to, AJC reports. On Friday, Calhoun’s family held a press conference asking for transparency during a thorough investigation.
A Detroit school bus driver is facing criminal charges after letting a 13-year-old autistic student off on a busy street where the child was fatally hit. Debra White, 65, is accused of letting 13-year-old Zyair Harris off the school bus onto a busy street where she allegedly did not activate the bus’s stop sign and lights, resulting in the teen being struck by an oncoming vehicle, WXYZ reports.
A murder investigation has been launched after a man who was punched in the head died three months later.Petru-Sorin Doleanu, 41, died from a significant brain injury in hospital on 29 March after being hit by a stranger last year.Police said an unknown man approached Mr Doleanu and his two friends while they were near a job centre in St John’s Road, Wembley, on the evening of 17 December.Mr Doleanu was hit during the altercation and paramedics were called to a property in District Road, Wembley, the following day after he became unwell.Paramedics alerted the police after being told he...
Grease actor Eddie Deezen was arrested again earlier this month. He allegedly forced his way into a Maryland nursing home on April 8 and refused to leave when an employee told him to. Deezen, 65, was previously arrested for assault and disorderly conduct in September 2021 after he refused to leave a Maryland restaurant.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – What began as a “suspicious activity” call on Devonport Drive in Lexington on Thursday afternoon ended with a police foot chase and the arrest of a man wanted on outstanding warrants, according to Lexington Police. Investigators say around 2:17 p.m., when officers answered...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man died on Saturday morning following a crash in Minneapolis.
The state patrol says he was exiting from Interstate 94 to Washington Avenue North when he hit the cement wall and was ejected from the car.
He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center but died of his injuries.
He was identified as 32-year-old Hangasu Abdurkadir Jillo of Spring Lake Park.
State patrol says he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
A man pulled over Saturday for vehicle code violations in Petaluma fled the scene, leading officers on a foot chase that ended with him hiding in a portable toilet and a struggle with police. Hugo R. Moreno, 26, of Santa Rosa, initially gave officers his brother’s identification at about 1:42...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police say a woman was shot in her foot near 61st and Peoria Saturday night. Officers collected evidence and video of the shooting at the scene. Investigators say the video shows a Black man wearing a red shirt running from the scene before police got there.
Beloved Georgia rapper Arthur “Archie” Eversole has died after allegedly being shot by his own brother. The 37-year-old artist, best known for his 2002 song “We Ready,” was shot on March 25 at a Chevron gas station in DeKalb County, according to a statement provided to Oxygen.com on Friday by the DeKalb County Police Department.
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Monday morning, while on patrol in the area of Honda Road and South 65 Highway, Pettis County Deputies stopped a black colored passenger car with expired temporary license plates driving southbound along the highway. Deputies initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle in the parking lot of the Super 7 hotel, 5650 South Limit Avenue. Contact was made with the male driver. Deputies passed the driver's information through Dispatch. Dispatch advised that the male driver was currently suspended through the state of Missouri. Louis G. Davis was issued a citation for Driving While Suspended. Davis was issued a court date and released on the scene.
On June 20, 1999, police in Hartford, Connecticut responded to a call reporting a woman had been found dead on a back porch on Garden Street. “She had serious head trauma, including a crushed skull and injuries around her neck and head,” Lt. Mark Pawlina, of the Hartford Police Department, told “Mark of a Serial Killer,” airing Saturdays at 8/7c on Oxygen.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Emergency responders along with the medical examiner were called to the scene on Sunday morning when a vehicle went over a bridge and nearly onto railroad tracks.
County dispatched confirmed to KDKA that just before 11 a.m. police and EMS were called to the Thomas Run Bridge in Duquesne for a vehicle that had driven over the railing and onto the ground below.
The vehicle landed near the railroad tracks.
It’s unknown how many people were inside the vehicle but the medical examiner was called to the scene.
MADERA (CBS13) — Officers arrested two people in Madera for catalytic converter theft, a common theft trend that has been on the rise recently, said the City of Madera Police Department.
When officers conducted a traffic stop early Sunday morning they found that the two men they pulled over suspiciously had everything that a catalytic converter thief needs in their vehicle.
When they continued the investigation they discovered that the two men, Cesar Torres and Alberto Garcia, were in fact involved in catalytic converter theft.
According to officers, thieves can get anywhere from $50.00 to $200.00 for a stolen catalytic converter while the victim is left with a $1,000.00 to $2,000.00 replacement bill.
California lawmakers are currently drafting Senate bills that would increase penalties for catalytic converter thieves as this crime is on the rise.
Firefighters and police officers in Glendale, Ariz. certainly earned extra hero points after braving a burning home to rescue a trapped dog and her puppies. The officers' quick-thinking recovery efforts saved seven puppies, their mother and two other dogs. Body cam footage captured on the scene was shared on YouTube...
