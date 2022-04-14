Foot Pursuit Ends With Suspect In 15-foot Hole

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. In the early morning hours Sunday, Officers initiated a traffic stop in the area of West 2nd Street and South Missouri Avenue for a lane violation. Once stopped, the driver got out and began walking towards officers, disobeying commands, and then walked back to the car, reaching back inside the car. The driver was identified as 24-year-old Rishaud Thomas Staten of Sedalia. Once Officers communicated they were going to frisk* the vehicle, Staten took off running. A foot pursuit of the suspect ended one block later when Staten fell in a 15-foot hole that had been dug in an alley and roped off with caution tape. Staten was then taken into custody. A search of the car revealed a firearm under the driver's seat. Staten was transported to the Pettis County Jail on a 24-hour hold, pending the filing of state charges for Driving While Suspended, Unlawful Possession of a Concealable Weapon, and felony Resisting Arrest. Staten was also on probation and parole for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

3 DAYS AGO