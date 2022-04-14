‘Test Your Bible Knowledge’

What did Jesus say would cry out as He rode into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday?. What did the people say when Jesus entered Jerusalem on Palm Sunday?. Who dressed Jesus with an elegant robe before sending Him...
The plate, which is on display in the archaeology museum in Linares in Andalusia, is one of the earliest representations of ChristFORVM MMX/Facebook. Our perception of what certain biblical or historical characters look like is based simply on what has been written and passed down. However, just like religion, history can be very controversial as when hard evidence is missing, it all must come down to cultural beliefs. Almost 3 billion people worship Jesus Christ around the world, so as this is such an impactful character in the lives of many, we should know what he looks like.
Cursed Tabled the size of a post stampRNS Press Release Distribution Service. Archeologists are in the look for the missing pieces of the puzzle that have crafted our society. Today, an artifact from ancient history the size of a puzzle piece had been found. The Associates for Biblical Research (ABR) announced the discovery of a formulaic curse recovered on a small, folded lead tablet. The tablet that is allegedly cursed is inscribed with ancient letters in an early form of Hebrew.
The relic has been authenticated over the centuries during its journey from Jerusalem to York. New research has revealed how a True Cross relic, said to be a fragment from the crucifixion of Jesus, came to be in a convent in Northern England. An ornate reliquary case of silver gilt,...
I would hope that your faith would not be shaken by physical evidence of Christ’s body and that your faith and your beliefs are based on the overall message the Bible presents rather than the need for every story to be factually accurate.
The Epic of GilgameshPhoto by Osama Shukir Muhammed Amin FRCP(Glasg): Wikimedia; CC-BY-SA-4.0 One of the oldest surviving works of literature is the Epic of Gilgamesh. The Epic of Gilgamesh is a poem from ancient Mesopotamia. It is also regarded as the second oldest religious text. It might have been written from 2100 - 1200 BC and it was written in the Akkadian language.
While the Bible says nothing about Jesus Christ's height, scholars have a good idea how tall Jesus was based on how average people looked when he was alive. The Bible is filled with information about Jesus Christ. It describes his birthplace, explains his mission on Earth, and paints an intense picture of his crucifixion. But how tall was Jesus?
Pressed against a wall in a back corridor of Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulchre, a stone slab bore testimony only to the graffiti etched on it by multitudes of pilgrims through the ages. But the 2.5 x 1.5 meter stone turned out to be far more precious when...
Image byUnknown - iconographic representation., Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Jesus' childhood has always been a big question mark for biblical scholars because the Bible has only one mention of Jesus in his childhood. But there is an 1800-years-old manuscript that fills this gap.
When you think of Bible heroes, what names come to mind?. David earned a spot in the Heroes Hall of Fame when he killed the wicked warrior Goliath. After Moses died, Joshua led the Israelites into the Promised Land. Gideon, the guy who could have been voted “Least Likely to...
“Blessed is the man who trusts in the Lord, whose trust is the Lord. He is like a tree planted by water, that sends out its roots by the stream, and does not fear when heat comes, for its leaves remain green, and is not anxious in the year of drought, for it does not cease to bear fruit.” — Jeremiah 17:7-8 (ESV)
The president of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints became the faith's oldest leader in history on Thursday at 97 years, seven months and six days.President Russell Nelson, a former heart surgeon, has led the faith known widely as the Mormon church since 2018 and oversees everything from the church's multibillion-dollar financial holdings to church doctrine and policy. Members of the faith believe the president-prophet receives divine revelation and direct word from God.Church presidents serve until they die.Nelson's surpasses the previous oldest church president, Gordon B. Hinckley, who died in 2008 at the age of 97...
Picture by אברהם גרייצר; Wikimedia Commons; CC-BY-SA-4.0 In 2013, Israeli archaeologists believed that they found the remains of the biblical King David's palace. The archaeological site came to be known as the Khirbet Qeiyafa.
The seven wonders of the ancient world were a selection of exceptional pieces of architecture and art in the Middle East, North Africa and southern Europe. A number of ancient and medieval writers from Europe and Middle East debated and described what are today called the seven "wonders" of the world (not all writers used the term "wonder" to describe them). The ancient Greek writer Herodotus, who lived from 484 to 425 B.C., was one of the earliest writers to discuss them, and while his writings on the wonders did not survive, they were referenced in later texts.
