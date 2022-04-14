ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Driver Crashes Into Santa Rosa Coffee Shop, Arrested on Suspicion of DUI

By NBC Bay Area staff
NBC Bay Area
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 21-year-old man suspected of driving under the influence was arrested Thursday after crashing into a coffee shop in Santa Rosa, police said. The driver, Ronal Chuc Comez of Santa Rosa, slammed into the Bad...

www.nbcbayarea.com

Comments / 1

Related
KOLO TV Reno

Driver seriously injured in suspected South Lake Tahoe DUI crash

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) -One driver was seriously injured late Saturday in a South Lake Tahoe crash involving two vehicles and the other driver was booked on suspicion of driving under the influence, the South Lake Tahoe Police Department reported. The crash happened about 11:21 p.m. Saturday on Lake...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Rosa, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Rosa, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

School Bus Driver Charged After Violating Protocol That Resulted in 13-Year-Old Being Fatally Hit

A Detroit school bus driver is facing criminal charges after letting a 13-year-old autistic student off on a busy street where the child was fatally hit. Debra White, 65, is accused of letting 13-year-old Zyair Harris off the school bus onto a busy street where she allegedly did not activate the bus’s stop sign and lights, resulting in the teen being struck by an oncoming vehicle, WXYZ reports.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Bay Area

Man Arrested After Wild Chase in Oakley

A man was arrested Wednesday after he hid in a crawl space to try and get away from police and bounty hunters, officials said. According to Oakley police, it started when bounty hunters tried taking the man, who was wanted on a parole violation, into custody. The suspect ended up...
OAKLEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Santa Rosa Coffee Shop
WEAR

Pace woman killed in motorcycle crash in Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 46-year-old Pace woman was killed in a motorcycle crash in Santa Rosa County Monday morning. It happened at Tunnel Road and Chumuckla Highway in Pace around 9:15 a.m. Florida Highway Patrol says it involved a three-wheeled motorcycle and a tow truck. FHP states the...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Teacher arrested for allegedly slapping 8-year-old student who spat on him

A substitute teacher at the Frannie Fitzgerald Elementary school in Woodbridge, Virginia, has been arrested for allegedly slapping an eight-year-old student who spat on him, police said.Eman Mohammed Alkindi, 44, has since been charged with assault and battery and has also resigned from his teaching job, reports said.The incident took place on 1 April when the eight-year-old student grew angry with the teacher and spat on him.The teacher then allegedly slapped the boy in the face and left the classroom. He was reported to the school authorities when staff members brought this to their attention.The school authorities called the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Authorities investigate crash of sheriff’s helicopter in Los Angeles

The Air Rescue 5 helicopter crashed while responding to a vehicle that rolled over on a winding road in Angeles National Forest. A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department rescue helicopter has crashed in the Southern California mountains, leaving six people injured. The Air Rescue 5 helicopter crashed while responding...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Black Enterprise

Bodycam Footage Captures Moment Police Fatally Shot 68-Year-Old Man Who Was Responding to A Burglary

Police have released the bodycam footage that captured the moment cops fatally shot a 68-year-old man whose family says he was just responding to a burglary. Charles Calhoun was shot and killed by police on March 23 after officers claim he pointed a gun at them and wouldn’t drop it despite being told to, AJC reports. On Friday, Calhoun’s family held a press conference asking for transparency during a thorough investigation.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
insideedition.com

After 30 Years, Teen Girl Identified After Her Body Was Dumped Next to Indiana Interstate: "She Was Not Trash"

After 30 very long years, the body of 17-year-old girl dumped on the side of Interstate 65 in Indiana finally has a name. Margaret Ann Sniegowski Jr. was the youngest of eight siblings and disappeared in 1992 from her Ohio home. Genetic testing over several years resulted in the identification of her remains, authorities announced this week.
INDIANA STATE
Bakersfield Now

Three drivers arrested on DUI charges during Friday checkpoint

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department conducted a DUI / Driver’s License Checkpoint on Friday in the 8600 block of Hageman Road. A total of 1,113 vehicles were screened by officers. Three drivers were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. Seven drivers...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man allegedly armed with 'machine gun' arrested at Santa Rosa party

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Police said they arrested a man with a stolen fully automatic handgun as he left a large house party in Santa Rosa on Saturday. SRPD was called to the 6200 block of Bridgewood Drive around 11:19 p.m. on reports of a large gathering at a property rented on VRBO. Upon arrival, officers estimated over 150 party-goers were at the home, and several were seen driving away.
SANTA ROSA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy