Moorhead apartment heavily damaged in late night fire

MIDWAY TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Louis County authorities say they’re investigating after a man was apparently shot multiple times last weekend. The shooting reportedly happened at about 1:15 p.m. Sunday. Responding deputies were called to the area of Interstate 35, just north of Midway Road. There they found a man limping on the side of the highway, with apparent gunshot wounds to both of his legs. The victim was said to be uncooperative with investigators. Eventually, deputies determined the shooting had happened near Ormsby Road and Thompson Hill Road in Midway Township. They found six shell casings and another bullet. The 39-year-old victim’s injuries were not life-threatening. Police say they have arrested a 29-year-old from Esko, Minnesota in connection with the case. They said that there’s no threat to the public.

ESKO, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO