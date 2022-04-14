ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal Lake, IL

Crystal Lake ice skater competes as oldest qualifier

 2 days ago

Cindy Crouse, 64, from Crystal Lake is still sliding on the ice as a skater. She is back in the Chicagoland area from competing in the 2022 Midwestern Adult Sectional Figure Skating Championships.

Crouse finished the competition in 4th place. She was the oldest skater for her category by 20 years.

Crouse got her start at the age of 14. But returned back to the ice rink at the age of 47-years-old because her niece and told us she couldn't stop putting on her skates. She still practices at the Glacier Ice Arena at least five times a week.

Crouse turns 65-years-old in May.

