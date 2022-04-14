ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Thursday's West Virginia COVID numbers

By Sam Kirk
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 130 new COVID cases and 14 additional deaths on April 14.

On Wednesday , 25 new COVID-19 cases and 3 additional deaths were confirmed.

The DHHR has reported 498,773 (+130) total cases and 6,791 (+14) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 367 (+41) active cases.

According to the new CDC guidelines , mask recommendations are based on each county’s COVID risk, numbers and hospitalizations.

Masks are no longer recommended in indoor public places in any county in West Virginia. Should COVID cases increase, the CDC will reevaluate the removal of mask recommendations.

Only small pockets of counties in the U.S. are still recommended to wear masks, according to the CDC.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 68-year old male from Preston County, a 55-year old female from Kanawha County, and an 89-year old male from Harrison County.

Pfizer to ask FDA to OK COVID booster for healthy kids ages 5-11

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are an 80-year old male from Wayne County, an 86-year old male from Randolph County, a 73-year old male from Berkeley County, a 68-year old female from Lincoln County, an 89-year old male from Raleigh County, a 67-year old female from Kanawha County, a 67-year old male from Cabell County, an 81-year old male from Putnam County, a 76-year old male from Mercer County, a 51-year old male from Berkeley County, and a 73-year old female from Cabell County. These deaths range from February 2022 through April 2022, with one death occurring in September 2020.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (0), Berkeley (24), Boone (2), Braxton (0), Brooke (2), Cabell (21), Calhoun (2), Clay (0), Doddridge (4), Fayette (4), Gilmer (1), Grant (1), Greenbrier (9), Hampshire (3), Hancock (5), Hardy (1), Harrison (16), Jackson (5), Jefferson (13), Kanawha (20), Lewis (1), Lincoln (2), Logan (5), Marion (11), Marshall (3), Mason (4), McDowell (3), Mercer (20), Mineral (10), Mingo (2), Monongalia (38), Monroe (2), Morgan (6), Nicholas (4), Ohio (6), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (0), Pocahontas (1), Preston (12), Putnam (19), Raleigh (16), Randolph (7), Ritchie (4), Roane (5), Summers (1), Taylor (3), Tucker (7), Tyler (0), Upshur (2), Wayne (2), Webster (2), Wetzel (1), Wirt (7), Wood (14), Wyoming (9).

According to the dashboard, 1,123,645 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 971,489 people, or 54.2% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 445,959 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 12 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine, and at-risk people and people over 50 now qualify for a second COVID booster . To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list. West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here .

