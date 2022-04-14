ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Two killed Thursday in separate Baltimore shootings

By Ngan Ho, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yrPIo_0f9BDQrW00
A man was fatally shot in the head, and another died from multiple gunshot wounds Thursday in separate Baltimore shootings, police said. Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun/TNS

A man was fatally shot in the head and another died from multiple gunshot wounds Thursday in separate Baltimore shootings, police said.

Southern District police responded at about 12:45 p.m. to the 6200 block of Pennington Avenue in the Curtis Bay area for a shooting.

Officers found a 52-year-old man dead in a car. He had been shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A preliminary investigation indicated that the victim was involved in a road rage incident before the fatal shooting.

Another man was shot and killed while in a car earlier Thursday, police said.

Southern District police found a 47-year-old victim at about 1:25 a.m. in the 1800 block of Wilkens Avenue in Carrollton Ridge. He had been shot multiple gunshot times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Baltimore Police Homicide detectives at 410-393-2100. Submit tips anonymously to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Comments / 1

Related
WREG

Two shot, killed in Whitehaven shooting

UPDATE 10:44 p.m.: Both men later died from their injuries. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were shot and listed in critical condition Saturday afternoon in Whitehaven. The shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. on the 1600 block of East Shelby Drive. No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. If you […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Daily Voice

Accused Baltimore Killer Tries Escaping BPD Headquarters

A suspect behind a homicide that occurred earlier this year tried to escape Baltimore Police headquarters after being charged with first-degree murder, authorities said. Samuel Wise was arrested in connection with the January shooting death of Chesley Patterson on Tuesday, April 12, Baltimore Police said. After completing his interview, Wise tried to escape from headquarters but was quickly apprehended and sent to Central Booking for processing, police said.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Rolling Stone

Long Island Woman Known as ‘La Diablita’ Convicted of Luring Young Men Into Deadly MS-13 Ambush

Click here to read the full article. Leniz Escobar — a Long Island woman who earned the nickname “La Diablita” after luring several young men into a deadly MS-13 ambush — was convicted on all charges against her on Monday, April 11. Escobar was charged with multiple counts of racketeering tied to predicate acts of murder, conspiracy to murder rival gang members, murder in aid of racketeering, and obstruction of justice (she pleaded not guilty to all charges). She is awaiting sentencing and faces up to life in prison.  The incident took place in 2017 when Escobar was 17. Prosecutors accused her...
NottinghamMD.com

Body found on I-95 identified as mother of 3-year-old girl who died in fatal Baltimore fire

NORTH EAST, MD—Maryland State Police investigators have positively identified a body found on Interstate 95 as the mother of a child who died in a fatal fire in Baltimore City. The woman has been identified as Danielle Shanae Parnell, 30, of Baltimore. Parnell was found dead on I-95 on April 12 in Cecil County. Investigators are awaiting results of an … Continue reading "Body found on I-95 identified as mother of 3-year-old girl who died in fatal Baltimore fire" The post Body found on I-95 identified as mother of 3-year-old girl who died in fatal Baltimore fire appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 21, Shot Multiple Times In Northeast Baltimore, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 21-year-old man was shot multiple times early Tuesday while seated in a car in northeast Baltimore, authorities said. Shortly before 1 a.m., officers were called to a hospital, where they found the man had been shot several times in the upper body, Baltimore Police said. Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives determined he was in a vehicle in the 2800 block of Clifton Park Terrace when he was shot, police said. Afterward, the 21-year-old drove himself to the hospital for treatment. At last check Tuesday, he was listed in stable condition. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Homicide Detectives#Baltimore Police Homicide#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
Daily Voice

National Concerns Grow Over Missing Baltimore Teenager

Baltimore City Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing teenager from Baltimore, authorities said. Jamya Weaver, 13, has been missing since Wednesday, March 16, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. According to one Facebook post, she was last seen at 908 Saratoga Street...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Mother Of Toddler Killed In Baltimore Mattress Homicide Found Dead In Cecil County: Police

A body that was recently discovered near I-95 on the Harford/Cecil County border has been identified as the the parent whose child was killed in a Baltimore fire last week. Danielle Shanae Parnell, 30, of Baltimore was found dead in Cecil County by a construction worker on Tuesday, April 12, Maryland State Police said. Her official cause of death has yet to be released.
CECIL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

1 Dead, 1 Injured After 2 Men Shot In Head In Pair Of Baltimore Shootings

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person is dead and another was injured early Friday after both were shot in the head in a pair of Baltimore shootings that unfolded about 90 minutes apart. Shortly after 2:30 a.m., patrol officers were called to the 2300 block of East Eutaw Place where they found a man lying in an alley with multiple gunshot wounds to the head, Baltimore Police said. The unidentified victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, according to police. About 90 minutes earlier, officers were called to the 2500 block of East Monument Street, where they found a 33-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the face, police said. That victim was taken to a hospital, where he is listed in stable condition. Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives determined the 33-year-old was shot by an unidentified man. Afterward, the victim fled and called police. Anyone with information about either of these shootings is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
PIX11

3rd dirt biker arrested for attacking father, son in Harlem: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police arrested a third man who was allegedly part of a group of dirt bikers that attacked and robbed a father and son in Harlem, the NYPD said. Antwaun Joyce, 30, was arrested Monday and charged with gang assault and robbery. Joyce was among the bikers who assaulted a 64-year-old man […]
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS Baltimore

Detectives ID Body Found On I-95 As Mother Of 3-Year-Old Killed In Baltimore House Fire, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities on Thursday positively identified a woman found dead along Interstate 95 as the biological mother of a 3-year-old girl who was killed last week in a Baltimore house fire. Danielle Shanae Parnell was found dead Tuesday along a stretch of I-95 in Cecil County, Maryland State Police said. Police said the 30-year-old is the mother of My’royal Bennett, who died April 9 in a mattress fire in southwest Baltimore. Bennett was found dead inside a home on Vancouver Road about 6 p.m. April 9 after firefighters responded to a mattress fire at the residence. Her death has been...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy