Two killed Thursday in separate Baltimore shootings

A man was fatally shot in the head and another died from multiple gunshot wounds Thursday in separate Baltimore shootings, police said.

Southern District police responded at about 12:45 p.m. to the 6200 block of Pennington Avenue in the Curtis Bay area for a shooting.

Officers found a 52-year-old man dead in a car. He had been shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A preliminary investigation indicated that the victim was involved in a road rage incident before the fatal shooting.

Another man was shot and killed while in a car earlier Thursday, police said.

Southern District police found a 47-year-old victim at about 1:25 a.m. in the 1800 block of Wilkens Avenue in Carrollton Ridge. He had been shot multiple gunshot times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Baltimore Police Homicide detectives at 410-393-2100. Submit tips anonymously to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.