Corner Liquor at the corner of 6th and Ash, in 'Olde Town' Windsor, was open for decades. Sherry and Sherry closed the store a few years ago. They left the sign. Our radio stations are located at the corner of 6th and Main in Windsor, so Corner Liquor was always a favorite of the staff, when they were still around. I've recently seen some 'action' going on inside the building, so reached out to find out what's happening.

WINDSOR, CO ・ 9 DAYS AGO