4 people accused of failing to report child abuse just days before 3-year-old found dead

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Four people, including three day care workers and a child protective investigator, were arrested for failing to report child abuse just days before a child was found dead, a police report said.

In June 2021, the Department of Children and Families was brought in to an investigation by the West Melbourne Police Department.

Jameson Nance, 3, was attending the Health First Center for Child Development on Sheridan Road in Melbourne just days before he died.

The DCF investigation revealed that Jameson had several bruises on his head and face on June 2.

According to a report, one of the workers asked a DCF child protective investigator if she should make a report.

The CPI allegedly replied that Jameson’s story and his mother’s story about his injuries were consistent, so there was not much DCF could do.

The report said that the day care did not report suspected child abuse between June 2, 2021 and June 11, 2021, the day the child died.

Dallas Jasper, Jaymie Gaucher, Elizabeth Fowler, and Kristal Samuel were charged with failure to report known or suspected child abuse.

