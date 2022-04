Sam is a 28-year-old math teacher in Boston. Later this evening, after he’s done grading quizzes and packing up for the day, he’s going with his friend Mikey to a pond near their house. Some American woodcocks come out at dusk, and they’re hoping to catch a glimpse. They’ll bring a couple beers and a joint, so if they strike out, no worries. It’s still a nice walk. Sam says he found his way to birding during the pandemic. His participation was “definitely ironic at first,” he confesses. But he “started to do it in earnest in January 2021 and never looked back.”

