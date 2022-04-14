Stellar Cabernet Sauvignons for Under $20

My earliest food memory is of a three or four-year-old me wandering around my grandparents' house in the middle of some celebration, curly pigtails sticking out at odd angles, blanket tucked in the crook of one arm, a bag of Cheetos held tightly in my hand, signature orange dust coating the stubby little-kid-fingers on the other. I had a huge grin on my face, because, well … Cheetos. According to my mom, who also recalls this little vignette with clarity, that night was the first time I tried chips. Not to be dramatic, but that was the real start of my life. OK, maybe I sound a little over-the-top here, but the fact that I remember that specific moment like it was yesterday—when it was, in fact, very much not yesterday—is a testament to the hold that chips have had over me from that moment on.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 23 DAYS AGO