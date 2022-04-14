ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Stellar Cabernet Sauvignons for Under $20

By Brian Freedman
Food & Wine
Food & Wine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe great red wines of Napa Valley and Bordeaux may not be the most budget-friendly in the world—although at their best, they are profoundly wonderful—but that doesn't mean you have to spend a fortune to treat yourself to a delicious Cabernet Sauvignon. In fact, for $20 and under, there are remarkably...

www.foodandwine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Napa’s Newest Cabernet Was Delayed by Years of Natural Disasters—But It Was Worth the Wait

Click here to read the full article. Ten years ago, when Tim and Sabrina Persson came to Napa Valley, their dance card was full. Their overt mission was a family affair: to re-focus the winery founded by Sabrina’s father, Donald Hess—well known to art lovers for its stunning gallery and popular valley-wide wines—and take it to the next level. But they had a private dream too. “Sabrina and I were looking to create a next-generation icon Cabernet that was completely our own,” says Tim. “We wanted to do something really different, which stood independently of everything else.” They even had...
NAPA, CA
Food & Wine

These Are America's Next Great Food Cities

Creativity, innovation, diversity, and deliciousness are the hallmarks of America’s seven most exciting up-and-coming destinations for food lovers. Plus, we shine a light on four smaller cities punching well above their weight with their vibrant food and drink scenes. It's an exciting time for food in America. The culinary...
FOOD & DRINKS
Food & Wine

The Secret Lives of Restaurant Furnishings

At first glance, you may not notice the vintage red velvet banquettes lining the walls of Soif, the basement wine bar that opened last November in Chicago. At best, they may look a little familiar. In fairness, countless other found treasures vie much louder for your attention at this red-lit boîte: gilded mirrors, vintage brocade Scalamandre pillows and sculpted leather chairs sourced from the dining room at Ralph Lauren.
CHICAGO, IL
Food & Wine

The Best Coffee Roaster in Every State

From Alabama to Wyoming, these coffee roasters are ushering a new era of perfectly crafted beans and brews. Ask for a list of the best coffee in the country, not very long ago, and you'd have had it within minutes. As recently as a decade ago, there simply wasn't that much competition—not at the top, anyway. Even as late as 2018, the first year Food & Wine took a comprehensive look at American coffee culture, things were a lot more straightforward. Today, that list is mostly useful as a reminder of how much has changed since.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IFLScience

Genetically Modified Glowing Fish Have Escaped Into Brazilian Wild Creeks

People who worried transgenic life forms would escape from captivity and prove the end of nature may feel they have had their fears confirmed with the discovery of glow-in-the-dark fish in Brazilian wild creeks. On the other hand, so far zebrafish genetically modified for luminescence seem to be less damaging than plenty of other invasive species and maybe no worse than unmodified zebrafish.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Bizarre sea creatures that look like ‘baby dragons and cheeseburgers’ caught by fisherman

A Russian fisherman has unearthed an array of bizarre sea creatures while sailing the Norwegian Sea, including specimens likened to a baby dragon and a cheeseburger.Roman Fedortsov has taken to posting pictures of his terrifying finds, his most recent catch being a lumpsucker, or lumpfish – a bluish-grey, ball-like fish with a sucker that enables it to stick to rocks.But one post, in particular, has caught people’s attention.A photo of a pinkish fish with a long, feathered tail and lacey wing-like fins went viral after commenters compared it to a baby dragon.The viral hit has amassed over 23,000 likes...
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Phelps
Tree Hugger

15 Bee-Friendly Native Flowers for Your Garden

Looking to support the bees by planting their favorite flowers in your garden this season?. When you imagine bees feeding, mid-summer blooms like sunflowers or bee balm may come to mind. But don't overlook the early and late bloomers that can feed hungry bees when they first emerge in spring or are furiously trying to fill their larders before winter—when their survival is most at stake.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

This Australian Cabernet Sauvignon has won gold at major international wine awards - but you'll have to wait until 2025 if you want to try it

A South Australian family-run winery has won gold at the 30th annual Mundus Vini Grand International Wine Awards in Germany - but you won't be able to try it until 2025. With more than 3,000 entries from 42 countries, Taylors Winery walked away with the Best in Show Australian Red Trophy for its 2018 The Visionary Cabernet Sauvignon.
DRINKS
Gin Lee

Germinating peach seeds

This peach seed has been in cold storage / germinating process for three weeks /Gin Lee. Did you know that you can plant peach seeds from store-purchased peaches? Today, I will show you the technique that I used to germinate peach seeds.
Tree Hugger

15 Native Plants That Thrive in Clay Soil

Clay soil is not always a gardener's best friend. Clay is made of the finest soil particles, which bond easily together, trapping both water and essential nutrients like calcium, magnesium, and potassium. The plants that thrive there need to be tolerant of pooling water and able to grow on a minimum of nutrients. Fortunately, they are also good at breaking up clay soil and adding nutrients to it, so that you can eventually expand your pallet of plants. So don't let clay soil dissuade you from growing a beautiful garden.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cabernet Sauvignon#Red And Black#Food Drink#Cabs#Old World#Petit Verdot#Brambly
Food & Wine

An Ode to Cheez-Its

Look, I'm a snacker. If you go into my pantry at any given time, you'll find at least four different snacks. I usually have a bag of pita chips, whittled down to the crumbs, or a big bag of trail mix picked clean of all the M&M's (yes, I'm that monster). A family-sized bag of Smartfood popcorn often makes an appearance, and maybe a package of Oreos, too. But while those snacks come and go, there's one thing I make sure to always stock up on at the grocery store: a big red box of crispy, flaky, irresistible Cheez-Its.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Chile
Country
South Africa
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Food & Wine

Beef-and-Cheese Red Chile Enchiladas

Transfer roasted tomatoes, onion, and garlic to a blender. Add drained chiles, reserved 1 cup soaking liquid, vinegar, salt, cumin, and garlic powder. Secure lid on blender, and remove center piece to allow steam to escape. Place a clean towel over opening. Process until smooth, about 1 minute. Transfer sauce to a shallow bowl; set aside until ready to use.
RECIPES
Food & Wine

Chips Are the Ultimate Snack and You Can't Convince Me Otherwise

My earliest food memory is of a three or four-year-old me wandering around my grandparents' house in the middle of some celebration, curly pigtails sticking out at odd angles, blanket tucked in the crook of one arm, a bag of Cheetos held tightly in my hand, signature orange dust coating the stubby little-kid-fingers on the other. I had a huge grin on my face, because, well … Cheetos. According to my mom, who also recalls this little vignette with clarity, that night was the first time I tried chips. Not to be dramatic, but that was the real start of my life. OK, maybe I sound a little over-the-top here, but the fact that I remember that specific moment like it was yesterday—when it was, in fact, very much not yesterday—is a testament to the hold that chips have had over me from that moment on.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food & Wine

Restaurant Offers Discount to Diners Willing to Lock Their Phones in 'Jail'

A restaurant in Kent, England is offering to knock 20 percent off their customers' bills—but only if they're willing to lock their cell phones in a tiny tabletop jail cell. Diners will be given the keys to the little phone jail, but their iPhones and Androids will have to be padlocked inside for the duration of their meal.
RESTAURANTS
Food & Wine

Food & Wine

13K+
Followers
1K+
Post
208K+
Views
ABOUT

Upgrade your everyday.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy