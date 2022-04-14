ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall Township, NJ

$6 million deficit offset in tentative 2022-23 school budget

By Corey Rothauser
Star News Group
Star News Group
 2 days ago
WALL TOWNSHIP — Consideration of the Wall Township Schools budget for 2022-23 continued at a budget workshop meeting by the board of education Tuesday night, with an announcement that the $82 million tentative spending plan is now balanced.

Board administrator Brian Smyth stated that the $6 million deficit in the initial budget proposals has been closed with an increase in projected revenue from state aid and cuts in appropriations.

Mr. Smyth stated that the revenues went up due to a $465,000 increase in state aid, currently at $5,413,793. The remaining increase came from the budget fund balance and reserve accounts.

He explained that use of the reserve accounts — funds set aside by the district for unpredictable expenses or losses — to pay for maintenance and capital improvements was crucial in ensuring that the district doesn’t exceed the allowed two percent increase on the tax levy, permitted under state law.

“We are relying heavily on the reserve accounts to balance this budget and not utilize the bank cap tax levy,” said Mr. Smyth.

“We are still not using any of the banked tax levy available to the district,” he said. “Revenues went up to $4 million, and appropriations went down $2 million, and that’s how we balanced the $6 million deficit.”

According to Mr. Smyth, the entire capital projects budget of $2.1 million is funded from the district’s capital reserve account; likewise, the maintenance budget, which is $694,000, will be mainly funded with the maintenance reserves. In addition, $451,252 from the emergency reserve fund is used to fund the increase in the health benefit account.

For capital improvements beyond the $2.1 million included in the tentative budget, Mr. Smyth said that a referendum, which is likely to come at the end of 2022.

“We are identifying projects to be included in annual school budgets and a proposed referendum,” Mr. Smyth said. “We really have to review the projects that would be funded by a referendum or a school budget.”

Qualified capital improvements approved in a referendum could be 40 percent state funded, he said, adding that if a projected expenditure qualifies for state aid,

“we would prefer it to be in the referendum.”

Not qualified for such aid and therefore included in the tentative 2022-20223 tentative budget are paving projects planned at Allenwood Elementary and Wall High School, with estimated costs of $500,000 and $1.5 million respectively.

“These projects are not educational in nature and would not qualify, so that is why they are included in the budget instead of a referendum,” Mr. Smyth said, adding that they could be addressed in a shared service agreement with Monmouth County.

