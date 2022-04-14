ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

Beautifying Point Beach as a community

By Alissa Deleo
 2 days ago
POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The coastline of Point Pleasant Beach was cleaned by over 150 volunteers participating in Clean Ocean Action’s [COA] spring beach sweep held on Saturday, April 9.

Statewide over 5,000 volunteers participated in the bi-annual cleanup which took place in 75 coastal locations from Bergen County to Cape May.

Each cleanup location has a volunteer beach captain who is in charge of checking in volunteers, distributing data cards and gloves and educating them about past beach clean ups and ways that they can help out COA.

Jenkinson’s Aquarium and Maryland Avenue were the two entry sites for volunteers during this year’s sweep.

On Maryland Avenue, Ryan Baine, who was serving as the site’s beach captain, explained that the beach sweep will hopefully inform the volunteers about the future of the shore.

“It’s going great, we’re making a difference and we’ve got good weather,” he said, noting that the most predominantly found item was plastic bottle caps.

Mr. Baine said that he got involved with COA ten years ago and has been assisting the non-profit organization since.

