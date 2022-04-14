Avon Home & School Association hosts Spring Hoedown

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — More than 100 people attended the Avon Home & School Association’s [AHSA] Spring Hoedown, which took place on Saturday at the Avon Municipal Building.

About $14,500 was raised, which will go to support the AHSA as the spring hoedown is its largest fundraiser of the year.

“It was really nice because that money will be used for school assemblies and things students need in school,” said Maggie Kinkela, president of the AHSA.

The evening consisted of cornhole, mechanical bull riding, a 50/50 raffle and a gift auction.

“It was really great to see that everyone had an awesome time,” said Ms. Kinkela. “We had a good group of women to help us out in planning the event — it was a team effort that was awesome.”

Attendees enjoyed trying cuisine from various food trucks and beer and wine were served.

“It was great, there was a big turnout – the band was awesome,” said Anne Cummins, public relations coordinator for Avon Elementary School. “It was so much fun and we had such a ball.”

Ms. Cummins said that she was happy to see families attend from throughout the community.

The event, which has not been held since 2018, has been in planning for two and a half years due to the pandemic, explained Ms. Cummins.

