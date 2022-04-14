ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Keith Hernandez Hilariously Explains How He Fell for Email Scam

By Jimmy Traina
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48hki7_0f9BAUZT00

Mets analyst Keith Hernandez gets zinged for 'senior citizen' moment

1. Keith Hernandez showed why he is one of the great characters in baseball during Wednesday afternoon’s Mets-Phillies game.

The SNY analyst took us on a journey in the top of the third inning when he explained how he fell for an email scam earlier that day.

“I got an email with the FPL—which is Florida Power and Light—logo that said, ‘You did not pay a down payment of X amount of dollars and we are going to turn off, send a guy out today if it’s not paid within 30 minutes; we’re gonna shut your power off.’ And I bit the hook.”

Hernandez then added, “I called the number like an idiot and I’m listening to this guy and finally I snapped. ‘I know you are a monopoly; I‘ve been here for 27-plus years, I pay on time and you’re gonna send a guy out and shut my power down in 30 minutes. That is BALONEY!’”

Hernandez later added that he paid through Zelle, which he had never heard of, setting up his partner, play-by-play man Gary Cohen, for a zinger.

“Unfortunately these kinds of scams often get perpetrated on senior citizens like yourself.”

The beauty of the story is that you could feel Hernandez’s frustration come through the screen as he told it. He seemed like a defeated man, and every single one of us could relate to that feeling after messing up.

What’s stunning here is that Hernandez should’ve immediately realized he was being scammed as soon as his, “I’m Keith Hernandez” line didn’t work.

2. A brand new Sports Illustrated Media Podcast dropped this morning and it features a conversation with Ian Eagle from Turner Sports and CBS. The podcast closes out with the weekly Traina Thoughts segment. This week, Chris Long, former Super Bowl champion and host of the Green Light Podcast, fills in for Sal Licata.

Eagle previews the NBA playoffs, talks about the Brooklyn Nets’ bizarre season and explains what went wrong with the Lakers. He also weighs in on the Inside the NBA crew mocking the Timberwolves’ celebration after winning their play-in game, Greg Gumbel's recent SI Media Podcast comments on broadcasters not bringing any viewers to a telecast and the recent explosion in NFL broadcaster salaries. We also discussed the NCAA tournament, Bill Raftery, Chris “Mad Dog” Russo and more.

Following the conversation with Eagle, Long joins Jimmy for the weekly Traina Thoughts segment. This week’s segment features thoughts on the story that Tom Brady and Sean Payton had a plan to join the Dolphins, the USFL, the NFL’s social media trend, AppleTV’s Severance , Tiger Woods and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple , Spotify and Google .

3. I know internet law says I’m supposed to be outraged by Baker Mayfield saying he’d like to boo fans at their cubicles, but I actually thought it was an amusing comment.

4 . I know Internet law says I’m supposed to be outraged by Bill Simmons saying “F--- Jalen Green” on his podcast when discussing the NBA Rookie of the Year award, but I actually thought it was said in jest and wasn’t meant to be taken as a hateful comment because he explained why he liked the Pelicans’ Herb Jones over the Rockets’ Green for the award.

5. The over/under on last night’s Hornets-Hawks game was 235.5. The final was 132–103. For those of you who struggle with math, that’s 235 points. Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball tried his best to help the over bettors. but Atlanta’s Gorgui Dieng wasn’t having it. What a lightning quick ecstasy/agony moment.

6. Sportico has released new evaluations of the top 10 most valuable franchises in U.S. sports.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: This was 100% me when I worked in Manhattan pre-COVID-19 and would do a daily coffee run with co-workers.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple , Spotify or Google . You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter , Instagram and TikTok .

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Reggie Jackson’s infuriating reaction to Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw getting yanked from perfect game

The Los Angeles Dodgers game against the Minnesota Twins became the source of a contentious debate across the baseball world when LA southpaw Clayton Kershaw had a perfect game going through seven clean innings. However, at just 80 pitches, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts shockingly pulled Kershaw from the game, robbing him of a chance to become just the 24th pitcher in MLB history to become immortal for a day. While Roberts’ shocking decision to pull Kershaw was the logical and correct choice for a Dodgers team set on contention, some didn’t see it that way. Particularly MLB legend and Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson, who was infuriated by the move to yank Kershaw in the midst of a perfect game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Clayton Kershaw Revisits His Brush With Perfection in Live Interview

View the original article to see embedded media. It's been two whole days, but people are still talking about Clayton Kershaw getting pulled from a potential perfect game on Wednesday. Baseball doesn't get a lot of shine on the major network shows in April, but Kershaw was the A block of several studio shows.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Atlanta, NY
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Hernandez
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Gary Cohen
Person
Ian Eagle
Person
Gorgui Dieng
Person
Bill Simmons
Person
Bill Raftery
Person
Greg Gumbel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Brooklyn Nets#Mets Phillies#Sny#Fpl#Florida Power And Light
The Game 730 AM WVFN

These Managers in Major League Baseball…SMH!!!

Many fans and observers have complained for years about how long Major League Baseball (MLB) games take to play. Wednesday's nine-inning game between the Boston Red Sox and the Detroit Tigers lasted 3 hours, 51 minutes. It's understandable that it took more than 3 hours, given that 16 runs were scored. But 3:51?? That's too long.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

62K+
Followers
32K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy