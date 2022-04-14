ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA Playoff Breakout Candidates to Watch

By Michael Shapiro
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6N9O_0f9BASo100

Which up-and-coming players can steal the postseason spotlight?

The 2022 playoff field feels like a breath of fresh air as a new crop of stars enters the spotlight. We’re no longer gearing up for Warriors-Cavaliers II, III or IV, and LeBron James is shockingly on the outside looking in this postseason . What is likely the league office’s loss in television ratings is our gain.

The upcoming postseason features a half-dozen teams that could feasibly win the Eastern Conference, and out West, Golden State is flanked by a flurry of young squads (and Chris Paul). The skill across the league has arguably never been greater. We may be entering an age of true parity as the NBA prepares for a post-LeBron era.

So which impact players of tomorrow could have their breakout moment in the 2022 playoffs? Let’s sort through five candidates before Round 1 begins on Saturday.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves

You could argue Edwards just had his breakout moment in Tuesday’s comeback win over the Clippers, a performance that showcased the potential All-NBA talent sharing the spotlight with Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell. Edwards canned five threes against Los Angeles—including a huge go-ahead step-back with three minutes remaining—and paired with Patrick Beverley to lock down Los Angeles’s guards and wings down the stretch. Edwards is a ferocious driver and one of the most athletic players in the league. He’s beginning to put it all together at the tail end of his second season.

Edwards’s self-assurance is among his best attributes. He remained collected yet aggressive throughout Tuesday’s contest. You can sense the game comes easy to Edwards. Neither crowds nor opposing defenses can speed him up, and he looks comfortable in even the most frenetic moments. The Grizzlies have plenty of bodies to throw at Edwards, and their frontline should be a greater deterrent than the Clippers’ small-ball lineups he attacked in the middle of the fourth quarter on Tuesday. Yet perhaps Edwards’s talent is great enough to overcome any obstacle placed in his path. It’s not out of the question for Edwards to power Minnesota to its first playoff series win since 2004.

Jordan Poole, Warriors

The third-year guard is among the candidates for Most Improved Player this year and he’s quickly emerging as one of the league’s top instant-offense players as the Warriors eye a return to the Finals. Poole is averaging 18.5 points per game this season on 36.4% from three and a league-best 92.5% from the line, and he’s still found plenty of volume in Golden State’s offense even with Klay Thompson back on the floor. The Poole-Curry-Thompson trio is plus-32.6 points per 100 possessions this season, a gaudy number in an admittedly small sample of 129 minutes. Any initial concern over Poole’s place alongside Thompson has now dissipated. Poole is a dynamic scorer irrespective of circumstance, one who could light up the scoreboard vs. Denver.

Tyrese Maxey, 76ers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gyH4l_0f9BASo100

Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia’s young guard made a major leap in his second season, jumping to 17.5 points per game on impressive 48.5/42.7/86.6 shooting splits. He’s both an effective spot-up option and a passable floor general when James Harden sits, and his jitterbug tendencies are often critical to speeding up Philadelphia’s plodding attack. Don’t be surprised if we see Maxey as the 76ers’ second-leading scorer behind Joel Embiid on certain nights this postseason.

Maxey’s impact may serve an outsized role considering the opponent. Nick Nurse and the Raptors love to deploy a host of exotic defensive schemes (I’m praying we see a triangle-and-two), and it’s likely we see our fair share of trapping on Harden and/or Embiid. This is nothing new for Philadelphia, and it’s a space where Maxey excels. He’s aggressive off the catch on the weak-side, punishing defenses who are too slow to halt his decisive drives. Philadelphia needs a strong effort from Maxey to avoid what could be a very long series.

Jaren Jackson Jr., Grizzlies

The wealth of young talent in Memphis vs. Minnesota extends to the frontcourt with a pair of skilled bigs taking center stage. Towns remains one of the most talented offensive centers in league history despite his clunker on Tuesday night, but his counterpart may be flying a bit under the radar. Jackson is a true two-way force in his fourth season, and he should play a key role in neutralizing Minnesota’s attack. Opponents shot just 49.6% at the rim against Jackson this season, the second-lowest mark of all players behind only Jarrett Allen. Jackson has the footspeed to dance out to the perimeter with Towns as well, a critical skill against the (self-proclaimed) greatest shooting big man of all time.

Jackson’s offensive production is slightly more in question. He has the ability to stretch to the three-point line, though he’s more of a streaky shooter than a reliable one from deep. He has soft touch near the foul line and he’s a sturdy screener. On the right night, Jackson can score in bunches. A hot stretch from the former No. 4 pick could end this series in shorter order than some anticipate.

Bones Hyland, Nuggets

Jamal Murray’s status for this series remains seriously in doubt, and even if Murray does play, it’s hard to see him carrying a heavy minutes load after a 12-month absence. Nikola Jokić’s playoff chops are not to be underestimated—25.9 points, 11.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game over the last three postseasons—though the reigning MVP needs at least a modicum of support to take down Steph Curry and the Warriors. Perhaps Hyland can make a difference.

Denver’s rookie point guard saw sporadic playing time in the 2021 portion of the season, though he received increasing run of late amid a thin Nuggets rotation. Hyland is averaging 14 points per game on 41.2% from three since March 1, providing a much-needed dose of secondary scoring alongside Jokić. Austin Rivers will likely see some rotational minutes as a defense-first option against Steph Curry, though when Jokić sits, the keys could very well be turned over to the rookie from VCU. It’s a tall task for this rag-tag Denver group, and perhaps we’d be discussing the Nuggets as a true Finals contender if Murray and Michael Porter Jr. were healthy. If Denver somehow pulls off the Round 1 upset, Hyland will play a major role.

More NBA Coverage:
NBA Awards: Official Picks for MVP, ROY and More
NBA Mock Draft: Biggest Risers and Fallers
LeBron and the Lakers Need to Stop Wasting Each Other's Time

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Lamar Odom Knows Who Lakers Next Head Coach Should Be

Just two seasons removed from winning an NBA championship, Frank Vogel is now unemployed. The Los Angeles Lakers, in the meantime, are seeking out his replacement. Former NBA great Lamar Odom knows who should get the job, and frankly it’s a shocking pick. In speaking with TMZ Sports this...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
fadeawayworld.net

Patrick Beverley’s Girlfriend Posts Pics On Instagram After Timberwolves Beat Clippers, Congratulating Her Boyfriend For Making The NBA Playoffs

Patrick Beverley made a lot of headlines earlier this week when he effusively celebrated the Minnesota Timberwolves beating the Los Angeles Clippers in the first game of the Western Conference play-in tournament. They secured their spot in the 2022 NBA playoffs, but for Bev and the T-Wolves meant more than...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Stephen Curry’s blunt double down on LeBron James team-up comments

Last week, a clip of HBO’s “The Shop, Interrupted” was released where Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was asked if he could play with any current player, who would it be. He answered Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry. Of course, that prompted the media to then ask Curry for his take. He jokingly brushed it off saying “I’m good right now.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Lebron James
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Jarrett Allen
Person
Jamal Murray
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Anthony Edwards
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Tyrese Maxey
The Spun

Chris Webber Calls Out Anthony Davis: NBA World Reacts

During an appearance on the Colin Cowherd Podcast this week, former NBA star Chris Webber had a harsh message for Anthony Davis. Webber made it clear he doesn’t believe Davis can be the star for any team. He thinks Davis needs a better player – like a LeBron James – alongside him to be successful.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Frank Vogel Reportedly Knew The Los Angeles Lakers Wouldn't Have A Smooth Season When He Saw Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook Play Together In Preseason

The conversations surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers towards the end of the regular season have subsided, with the postseason getting underway in earnest during this week. However, one eye remains on what is transpiring in Los Angeles as the Lakers try to figure out where exactly things went so wrong for them so they can get around to fixing them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Awards#Timberwolves#Cavaliers#Clippers
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Michael Jordan’s Ownership Performance

Michael Jordan has been an owner of the Charlotte Hornets since 2006, back when they were still the Bobcats. He’s been the team’s majority owner since 2010. During that time, his franchise has struggled to produce in the postseason. The Bobcats/Hornets lost first-round series in 2010, 2014 and 2016, and last night Charlotte was eliminated in the play-in tournament for the second consecutive season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
Virginia Commonwealth University
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Devin Booker’s Net Worth in 2022

Devin Booker is a professional basketball player that plays for the Phoenix Suns in the NBA. He is considered to be one of the best young players in the league as he is currently in the top 5 in the race for the 2021-2022 NBA MVP Award. He has already accomplished a lot of feats in his young career; he has won an Olympic gold medal, was named an NBA All-Star, and he scored the second-highest scoring game in the NBA since Kobe Bryant’s 81 in 2006. All that’s left now is to win the Larry O’Brien Trophy for the Phoenix Suns. In this article, however, we will be talking about Devin Booker’s net worth in 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

62K+
Followers
32K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy