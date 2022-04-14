ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Grand Forks, MN

EGF eyes HAWK pedestrian system

By Doug Barrett
KNOX News Radio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like members of the East Grand Forks council are big HAWK fans. Despite concerns from the Minnesota DOT the city is leaning towards installing the High-Intensity Activated crossWalK – or Hawk system – at the...

KNOX News Radio

GF adds to summer construction season

You can add rehab work on the DeMers Avenue overpass and Washington Street pedestrian underpass to the summer construction schedule in Grand Forks. The city council approved a $1.96 million dollar bid for the job last night. PCI Roads submitted the low bid – which was 27% over engineer estimates. The city’s share of the project is around $243,000 dollars. State and federal funding will pick up the bulk of the tab.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

EGF eyes consultant to help with intercity bridge planning

East Grand Forks may look to bring a consultant on board to help navigate the steps to secure a fourth bridge with Grand Forks. City Administrator David Murphy says the last river crossing between the two cities was constructed in 1963 and there is no one on staff on either side with experience to guide the project to shovel ready status. “There may be some debate but we have a location identified. One of the things to help with funding is to get this project close to shovel ready as possible.”
GRAND FORKS, ND
The Blade

Toledo-Ann Arbor-Detroit rail system study eyed

Toledo City Council will consider the next phase of a study that would be the next step in bringing about a Toledo-Ann Arbor-Detroit passenger rail system. The feasibility study submitted on the program in May, 2019, found a “strong case” for developing such a rail system, citing the potential economic benefits and the ability to meet certain funding requirements put out by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Railroad Administration.
TOLEDO, OH
SuperTalk 1270

Unplug This Appliance Or Your Home Could Be Toast

You should always unplug this appliance when not in use. A Glyndon, Minnesota family found out the hard way after a home fire destroyed many of their personal belongings and kitchen. Glyndon is located just east of Moorhead, Minnesota. According to an article on Valley News Live, a mother was playing outside with her two young children, when she heard the faint sounds of her fire alarms going off inside the house.
GLYNDON, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Longtime Central Minnesota Radio Personality Dies

ST. CLOUD -- A longtime central Minnesota radio personality has died. Former Stereo 98 program director Mark Sprint died Sunday of natural causes. He was 74. Sprint hosted the Sprint Stint on WWJO 98.1 FM on what would become known as 98-Country. Over his nearly two-decade career in St. Cloud,...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Bring Me The News

Blizzard pulverizing North Dakota: Roads closed, crazy snow totals

Twenty-four hours after it began, a blizzard continues to rage in North Dakota Wednesday as all but five of the roughrider state's 53 counties are in a blizzard warning. Winds gusting 50-60 mph on top of 1-2 feet of snow have made travel virtually impossible, with more snow yet to pile up. No-travel advisories and road closures are posted in all of the blizzard-warned counties, leaving only a small area of far southeastern North Dakota open for business, so to speak.
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

Minnesota Angler Catches Monster Crappie While Ice Fishing

How this Minnesota angler managed to wrangle this monster crappy out of the ice fishing hole, we’ll never know. Wyatt Williams of Bloomington, Minnesota pulled a 3-pound panfish out of the frigid waters at a small undisclosed lake just outside the Twin Cities metropolitan area on February 25, 2022. Using a live scope, Williams and his longtime fishing pal, Bobby Beattie, had located schools of fish throughout the day. They pulled up a couple of 12-inch and 13-inch panfish. Then, around 3:30 p.m., Williams found a monster on the other end of his line.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Woman abducted in South Dakota found in North Dakota

(Edgeley, ND) -- A woman abducted in South Dakota has been found in North Dakota. The North Dakota State Highway Patrol says on Friday at around 10:32 p.m, authorities were made aware of an abduction that occurred in Brown County South Dakota. A 41-year-old female was taken from her mother’s residence in South Dakota by a suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Ryan Degroat.
EDGELEY, ND
Steve Emery
Hot 104.7

FREE Hams For Folks In Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota

Here is how to get a FREE Holiday Ham at locations in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. Check out this schedule. As we have all seen grocery prices have been climbing fast and furious. If you are food insecure and would like to get a free Easter Hormel ham here is how to find a location handing out hams.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Several bodies found in western, central North Dakota

(Minot, ND) -- Minot Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the snow. Officers say the 73-year-old woman's body was found outside the Minot Post Office Thursday. Officials say she wasn't dressed properly for the conditions and may have be dealing with mental health issues. Police say no foul play is suspected.
MINOT, ND
9NEWS

Remains of first person in Colorado to undergo body composting laid out

FLORENCE, Colo. — For the first time in Colorado, the remains of a person who went through human body decomposition were laid out in the hills of Fremont County Sunday. Human composting became legal in Colorado last year as a green alternative to burial or cremation. Now the body of the first person to go through the process has been converted to soil and spread on the land.
FLORENCE, CO
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota ski resort purchased by anonymous donor

(Park Rapids, MN) -- An anonymous Minnesota donor has helped a San Francisco-based trust purchase a former ski resort to be used as park land. The donor assisted the Trust for Public Land with purchasing Val Chatel near Park Rapids from a group of investors. The purchase was made for one-point-eight million dollars on March 7th and the land was then donated to Hubbard County.
PARK RAPIDS, MN
Cool 98.7

This Fall, Schwan’s Will Disappear From North Dakota.

What about my orange pushups? My delicious turkey dinners? Individual pot roast in a bag?!. Schwan's company started in Marshall, Minnesota way back in 1952. Delivering the Schwan family's signature ice cream to happy masses all around Minnesota. Things changed mightily over the years as demand for their frozen goods continued to grow.
BISMARCK, ND
106.9 KROC

Have You Ever Seen this Creature Roaming Rochester Streets?

I like to think I'm pretty well-versed in the animals and plants that you can find around Minnesota. I went to a high school my junior and senior year that focused a lot on that kind of stuff. And yet I was still shocked when my husband sent me the picture above the other day from outside our Rochester apartment.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Liquor Store In Northern Minnesota Declared Total Loss After Fire

FRENCH TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) – A liquor store in northern Minnesota was declared a total loss after an early morning fire on Saturday. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to the structure fire at the Side Lake Liquor store around 7 a.m. The building was declared a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
MINNESOTA STATE

