EGF eyes HAWK pedestrian system

East Grand Forks may look to bring a consultant on board to help navigate the steps to secure a fourth bridge with Grand Forks. City Administrator David Murphy says the last river crossing between the two cities was constructed in 1963 and there is no one on staff on either side with experience to guide the project to shovel ready status. “There may be some debate but we have a location identified. One of the things to help with funding is to get this project close to shovel ready as possible.”

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 24 DAYS AGO