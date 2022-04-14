ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jazz In The Key of Ellison

Cover picture for the articleJAZZ IN THE KEY OF ELLISON celebrates the musical world of Ralph Ellison. It is a concert production inspired by the musical life of America’s iconic writer Ralph Ellison, presented...

Key of She is Redefining Gender in Jazz

This story was originally published on New York University’s Washington Square News. Even in its infancy, jazz was not a genre that stuck to the status quo. Developed by Black Americans in the early 20th century, jazz was marked by its amorphousness, as musicians riffed on an amalgam of influences to collaborate live with fellow band members. In short, jazz presented a sonic anomaly: It created new precedents for American music and performance. Now, nearly a century after the genre’s inception, student-run organization Key of She asks: Why should jazz’s rebellion stop when it comes to gender?
Blues Guitarist Ronnie Earl Sizzles on the Eclectic ‘Mercy Me’

There aren’t many contemporary blues artists who can boast a catalog of 27 albums. Ronnie Earl, whose debut solo recording arrived in 1983, has been averaging an album a year on a variety of labels. But even with all that quantity, Earl’s quality control has never wavered. Now firmly ensconced on the Canadian-based Stony Plain imprint since 2003, he has aligned with a company that supports his recordings with little regard for hits or chart placement.
Sarah Vaughan
Quiana Lynell
Ralph Ellison
Nona Hendryx
Listen to Basquiat’s Favorite Music With Spotify Playlists Curated for a New Immersive Exhibition

Click here to read the full article. Lena Horne’s “Stormy Weather” floats from the record player at a meticulous re-creation of the Basquiat family brownstone in Brooklyn. Soon after the song ends, John Coltrane’s saxophone carries through the space of “Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure”, a sweeping exhibition dedicated to the late, legendary artist, now on view at the Starrett Lehigh Building in Chelsea. More than 200 artworks and objects from Basquiat’s estate—most of which have never been publicly displayed—are exhibited in a space ​​designed by the architect David Adjaye. These are placed throughout impressive re-creations of Basquiat’s formative physical spaces, including...
The 50 best rock albums of the 1960s

When it comes to groundbreaking musical eras, it’s hard to argue against the 1960s being one of the most evolutionary in recent history. This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.
The Meaning of “Like a Rolling Stone” by Bob Dylan

Perhaps the most recognizable and popular song by the legendary American songwriter and performer Bob Dylan, “Like a Rolling Stone” certainly crystalized the artist going electric. With it, the folk lifestyle and image he’d cultivated went in the rear-view mirror. The Origins. Dylan first released “Like a...
Jon Batiste Delivered ‘Freedom’ at 2022 Grammys. Then It Played in a Gap Commercial

Click here to read the full article. Jon Batiste, the most-nominated artist at the 2022 Grammys with 11 nods, took to the stage Sunday night at the Las Vegas awards show to perform his Record of the Year-nominated song “Freedom.” Batiste appeared in a powder blue suit covered in a cape, but he ditched the vampire look immediately after slaying a piano intro. His backup dancers were kitted out in pastel colors, reminiscent of the Pixar film Soul that Batiste co-composed the score for. The singer made his way to the crowd at the end — eventually standing on top of Billie...
‘Harmony’ Review: Barry Manilow Musical Tells Sensational True Story With Pop Prowess

Click here to read the full article. Since 1997, composer-singer Barry Manilow and lyricist-librettist Bruce Sussman — the team behind iconic ’70s pop classics such as “Copacabana” — have been looking to get their wise and witty “Harmony: The Musical” to Broadway. After its world premiere at San Diego’s La Jolla Playhouse, the pair brought its flashy historical tale to Philadelphia, Atlanta and Los Angeles before touching down for its current run at downtown Manhattan’s intimate Museum of Jewish Heritage. It’s an appropriate venue for the show, a true-life tale of “the three Jews and three Gentiles” behind The Comedian Harmonists....
Behind the Meaning of the Song “Black Betty” by Ram Jam

The thing about songs—especially blues songs—is that their origins can often have long roots. That is especially the case with the hit track “Black Betty” from the ’70s British-American rock band Ram Jam. The song, which was made famous more recently in the 2001 film Blow, is an all-time rocker, buoyed by big guitars and a big voice. But while it rose to fame again in the early 21st century, the song’s beginnings started in the early 20th.
The Jazz Festival is back

C’mon, I knew in my heart that it wasn’t gone forever, but damn, that was close. For the past two summers Rochester music fans were treated to life without the Rochester International Jazz Festival, which was like getting a root canal without the giggle juice. It was hell, I tell you. Hell.
Nancy Sinatra and Lee Hazlewood’s Nancy & Lee Getting First Vinyl Reissue

Nancy Sinatra and Lee Hazlewood’s 1968 record Nancy & Lee is being reissued on vinyl for the first time. The new edition arrives May 20 via Light in the Attic. The album has been remastered by John Baldwin and includes a 20-page booklet featuring a new interview with Sinatra conducted by the reissue’s co-producer Hunter Lea, never-before-seen photos, and two bonus tracks from the original album sessions, a cover of “Love Is Strange” and the Kinks’ “Tired of Waiting for You.” Listen to “Love Is Strange” below.
Listen to Bauhaus’ first new song in 14 years, ‘Drink The New Wine’

Goth rock pioneers Bauhaus have shared their first new song in almost a decade and a half, ‘Drink The New Wine’. The band recorded the new single during lockdown by sharing audio files without hearing what their bandmates had recorded, utilising the Surrealist “exquisite corpse” method to compose the song.
The Meaning Behind “Bridge Over Troubled Water” by Simon & Garfunkel

Inspired by an old southern gospel song, Paul Simon wrote “Bridge Over Troubled Water” fairly quickly. The song, Simon & Garfunkel’s second single off their fifth album Bridge Over Troubled Water in 1970, became one of the folk duo’s biggest hits and their signature song, topping the U.S. and U.K. charts and picking up five Grammy awards in 1971, including Song of the Year and Record of the Year.
Morrison Hotel Gallery Exhibit ‘No Vacancy’ Re-Enters a Past Era of Songwriters, Artists

“The Chelsea was like a dollhouse in the ‘Twilight Zone,’ with a hundred rooms, each a small universe,” recounted Patti Smith in her 2010 book “Just Kids.” Living and loving and writing inside Hotel Chelsea, where the music poet lived 1969 through 1971 with then-partner and life-long soulmate artist Robert Mapplethorpe. There, both created and found myriad inspirations for their art. The Chelsea was also a creative precursor to Smith’s 1975 debut Horses and a place she would later reside again on her own in the ’90s. Before Smith and Mapplethorpe planted themselves in Chelsea, a young Leonard Cohen, who occupied room 424 in 1968, would later recount a secret rendezvous with a young rocker Janis Joplin—And clenching your fist for the ones like us / Who are oppressed by the figures of beauty / You fixed yourself, you said: Well, never mind / We are ugly but we have the music—in his 1974 song “Chelsea Hotel #2.”
Charnett Moffett Dead: Jazz Singer Cause of Death at 54 Sudden, Tragic

Charles Moffett, a pioneering figure in jazz bass guitar, died at the age of 54. On April 11, he died of a heart attack at Stanford University Hospital. At the time of his heart attack, Moffett was with his wife and longtime partner Jana Herzen, according to his publicist Lydia Liedman. He had been suffering from Trigeminal Neuralgia, which caused him great anguish and which his family believes was a contributing factor in his death.
Del McCoury: Pioneering Preservation

With wondrous humility, Del McCoury connects the dots of his expansive career that lead him back to the great Bill Monroe. The now 83-year-old bluegrass musician, with bountiful awards and honors under his belt, has accomplished the ultimate goal: ensuring the longevity of an age-old music tradition. To do so,...
Norah Jones Unearths Unreleased Ray Charles Cover ‘Hallelujah, I Love Him So’

Click here to read the full article. Norah Jones has unearthed a 22-year-old recording of “Hallelujah, I Love Him So,” her take on Ray Charles’ classic 1959 single “Hallelujah, I Love Her So.” The recording is one of 22 previously unreleased tracks set to appear on the 20th anniversary reissue of the singer’s Grammy-winning debut Come Away With Me, scheduled for release on April 29. Jones first tackled “Hallelujah, I Love Him So” during her first demo sessions with Blue Note in 2000 alongside bassist Lee Alexander and percussionist Dan Rieser with Jesse Harris on harmonica. The outtakes from that early period...
