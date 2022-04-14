Two Shootings Leave Three Men Dead In Four Days In Central PA

York City police department vehicle. Photo Credit: Facebook/York City police

A second deadly shooting in central Pennsylvania in less than four days has left three men dead, according to the coroner's office.

A 27-year-old man died at the scene of a shooting in the 500 block of West Market Street, police say. The shooting happened around 11:17 p.m. and the man was pronounced dead at 11:55 p.m. on Wednesday, Apr. 13 by the York County coroner’s office.

A second involved with the same shooting arrived with gunshot wounds at UPMC Memorial Hospital and was pronounced dead at 1:48 a.m., according to a release by coroner’s office.

A 34-year-old man who was also shot is expected to survive, police say.

The identities of all three men have yet to be released by officials.

In addition to the York County coroner’s office releases on the men killed the previous night, the office announced that the man shot Monday on the 500 block of Walnut Street was pronounced dead at WellSpan York Hospital at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The man killed in Monday's shooting has been identified as Milford Singletary, 29, of the 400 block of Walnut Street, according to this release.

Autopsies are pending in all three men's deaths.

York County has now had nine homicides so far this year, according to county officials.

