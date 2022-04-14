ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey Shore Native, Beloved Photographer Dies Suddenly, 36

By Valerie Musson
 2 days ago
Jersey Shore native and beloved photographer Walter Kelly McCaffrey, Jr. died unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 5. He was 36. Photo Credit: Facebook/Walter McCaffrey

Jersey Shore native and beloved photographer Walter Kelly McCaffrey, Jr. died unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 5. He was 36.

Walter grew up in Barnegat and graduated from South Regional High School, his obituary and social media pages say.

Walter then went on to graduate from Colorado Mountain College before moving to Denver, where he was studying economics at the University of Colorado, his memorial says.

Walter was a skilled photographer and enjoyed cycling, snowboarding, and surfing, his obituary says.

Walter leaves behind his loving parents, Anthony and Antoinette Agresta; his siblings, Dominick and Sarah Agresta; his maternal grandparents, Theodore and Janet Barclay; paternal grandparents, Domenic and Camille Agresta, beloved dog, Bailey, as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

Meanwhile, tributes poured in for Walter on social media:

“…You were one of my best friends for the last 13 years,” reads a post from Kelcy Edlefsen.

“…We talked almost every single day and it just doesn't make sense you're gone.”

Walter’s memorial gathering will be held at Barnegat Funeral Home on Saturday, April 16.

“You have always been there for me and held a really special place in my heart that won't get replaced,” Edlefsen writes. “I love you and will think about you every single day.”

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

