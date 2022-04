At its regular board meeting on April 11, the Sheridan County School District No. 2 Board of Trustees approved Scott Cleland as the new Sheridan High School principal. Currently the principal at Meadowlark Elementary, Cleland will take the reins at SHS on July 1. Cleland’s education career spans a total of 22 years, including ten years in Colorado teaching elementary students; two years teaching at Highland Park; two years as an administrator at Woodland Park and Sheridan High School; seven years as Highland Park principal; and most recently one year as Meadowlark principal.

SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY ・ 4 DAYS AGO