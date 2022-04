DuckDuckGo, the privacy-focused search engine with the weird name, already offers web browsers for iOS and Android and browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Safari. But on Tuesday, the company announced that it is getting into desktop browsers, too. DuckDuckGo for Mac is available starting today as an invite-only beta that "is designed to be used as an everyday browser that truly protects your privacy."

SOFTWARE ・ 4 DAYS AGO