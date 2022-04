The site plan application for an addition to the Suffolk Theater on East Main Street had a public hearing before the Riverhead Town Board Tuesday afternoon. The 59-foot, 4-inch tall addition on the rear of the theater will consist of an expanded stage and backstage area, including a new “green room,” dressing rooms, restrooms, kitchenette, laundry room, showers, and mechanical rooms, as well as approximately 2,970 square feet of first-floor retail space and 28 apartments on floors two through five. The market rate apartments will consist of 20 studio and eight one-bedroom units.

RIVERHEAD, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO