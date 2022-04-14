ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara Falls, NY

Niagara Falls Police arrest 18-year-old allegedly involved in City Market shooting

2 On Your Side
 2 days ago
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police say an 18-year-old man has been arrested following a shooting at City Market earlier this week. According to...

2 On Your Side

Western New York local news

