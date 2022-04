The Bruins failed to clinch a playoff berth again on Thursday, falling to the Senators 3-2 at TD Garden. Marc McLaughlin scored his third career NHL goal while Jesper Frödén scored his first, but it would not be enough to lift the Bruins to a victory. The B’s lost their third game in a row for the first time this season and will look to get back into the win column when they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO